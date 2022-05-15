Fast News

Since Lebanon's last election in 2018, the country has been rocked by an economic meltdown that the World Bank has blamed on the ruling class, and Beirut was shattered by a massive explosion at the port in 2020.

While the election might not topple reviled leadership, some Lebanese see the vote as an important test for the principles that arose during the October 2019 uprising. (AFP)

Lebanon has voted in its first election since multiple crises dragged it to the brink of failed statehood, with the ruling elite expected to comfortably weather public anger.

Sunday's parliamentary election is the first test for opposition movements spawned by an unprecedented anti-establishment uprising in 2019 that briefly raised hopes of regime change in Lebanon.

Yet observers have warned not to expect any seismic shift, with every lever of power firmly in the hands of traditional sectarian parties and an electoral system rigged in their favour.

After an underwhelming campaign stifled by the nation's all-consuming economic predicament, 3.9 million Lebanese were eligible to vote when polling stations opened at 7:00 am (0400 GMT).

The army deployed across the country to secure an election Lebanon's donors have stressed was a pre-requisite for crucial financial rescue measures.

'Voting for more of the same'

Independents can hope for more than the lone seat they clinched in 2018 but most of parliament's 128 seats will remain in the clutches of the very political class that is blamed for the country's woes.

The outgoing chamber was dominated by the Iran-backed Shia movement Hezbollah and its two main allies: the Shia Amal party of Speaker Nabih Berri and the Christian Free Patriotic Movement of President Michel Aoun.

"It seems almost impossible to imagine Lebanon voting for more of the same – and yet that appears to be the likeliest outcome," said Sam Heller, an analyst with the Century Foundation.

Since the last election, the country was mutilated by an August 2020 blast at the Beirut port that went down as one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history and deepened one of the most spectacular economic downturns of our time.

One of the most notable changes in the electoral landscape is the absence of former prime minister Saad Hariri, which leaves parts of the Sunni vote up for grabs by new players.

READ MORE: Lebanon’s elections: a short guide

Economic meltdown

The Lebanese pound has lost 95 percent of its value, people's savings are blocked in banks, minimum wage won't buy a tank of petrol and mains electricity comes on only two hours a day.

More than 80 percent of the population is now considered poor by the United Nations, with the most desperate increasingly attempting perilous boat crossings to flee to Europe.

Once described as the Switzerland of the Middle East, Lebanon ranked second-to-last behind Afghanistan in the latest World Happiness Index released in March.

Numbed by the daily hardships of the economic crisis, many registered voters have seemed indifferent to an election that they doubted would even be held until a few days ago.

Despite international pressure to reform Lebanese politics, the corruption that sank the country is still rife, including in the electoral process.

The crisis has only widened the gap in purchasing power between the politicians who buy votes and the electorate that sells them.

At one candidate's rally in the northern city of Tripoli, some well-wishers disappointed by the lack of cash handouts made off with the plastic chairs.

READ MORE: Lebanon’s 2019 crowd mounts challenge to old political elite

Source: AFP