Lebanese Army investigators inspect the area outside a building where clashes erupted between troops and a former member of Daesh who had engaged in an hours-long shootout with the security forces in Tripoli, Lebanon. June 4, 2019. (Hassan Ammar / AP)

Military police and forensics in white overalls were deployed in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli on Tuesday after a lone gunman went on an overnight shooting spree, killing four security personnel before blowing himself up in an apartment in a residential building.

The rare shooting, in which the gunman used a motorbike to move around, opening fire on police and army vehicles, shook the predominantly Sunni Muslim coastal city on the eve of the Eid al Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Interior Minister Raya El Hassan told reporters that the gunman, identified as Abdul Rahman Mabsout, is a former member of Daesh group and now a "lone wolf."

She said the situation was under control.

The shooting began late Monday with Mabsout first firing at a branch of the Lebanese Central Bank, then driving around, shooting at police and later at an army vehicle, killing four.

With police in hot pursuit, opening fire and using tear gas, Mabsout then drove to a residential building, where he shot his way up the stairs and into an empty apartment on the fourth floor and barricaded himself inside.

An hours-long standoff ensued, culminating with security forces storming the apartment.

Cornered, Mabsout detonated his explosives vest, killing himself instantly.

On Tuesday, there were multiple signs of battle. At least four civilian cars and one police car were heavily damaged, their windshields smashed and pocked by bullet holes.

Military police and forensics removed bullets from the street. Tear gas canisters were still on the ground.

The nine-floor apartment building where Mabsout died was shell-pocked and the apartment itself partially destroyed.

Mabsout left a message, apparently for the apartment's owner, on a mirror.

Using red lipstick, he wrote: "Forgive me my Muslim brother. ... God willing. I love you in God, I didn't mean it."

Lebanese authorities say they have foiled numerous attacks in recent years, including some tied to the conflict across the border in Syria.

From 2013 to 2016, militants struck parts of Lebanon repeatedly with bomb attacks, but officials have since said that security has improved.

