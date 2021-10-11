Fast News

Sunday’s vote was held in response to mass protests in 2019 but saw only 41 percent turnout amid what Iraqis say a loss of faith in the democratic process in the country.

Officials work at a polling station during the parliamentary election, in Sadr City, Baghdad, Iraq, October 10, 2021. (Reuters)

Vote counting is under way in Iraq, a day after a record low turnout in a parliamentary election, reflecting what many Iraqis said was a loss of faith in the country's democratic process and political class.

The turnout in Sunday's election was 41 percent, the electoral commission said on Monday. The lowest turnout was in Baghdad, with between 31 percent and 34 percent.

Machines counting votes and turnout at polling stations that Reuters visited across Baghdad had showed no more than 25 percent turnout by the end of voting on Sunday. The commission's count was announced 12 hours later.

Sunday's vote was held in response to mass protests in 2019 that demanded jobs, services, the removal of Iraq's ruling parties and an overhaul of the political system. Security forces and militias killed hundreds of protesters in a brutal crackdown on the unrest.

The country has held five parliamentary elections since the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 that toppled Saddam Hussein, but most ordinary Iraqis say their lives have not improved even during the relative peace since Daesh was defeated in 2017.

Shia groups likely to emerge as single-largest party

Large parts of Iraq's infrastructure lie in disrepair and there is inadequate healthcare, education, and basic services especially electricity.

Initial election results are expected on Monday.

The established, Shia-dominated ruling elite, whose most powerful parties have armed wings, is expected to sweep the vote.

The movement led by populist Shia cleric Moqtada al Sadr, who opposes all foreign interference and whose main rivals are Iran-allied Shia groups, is seen emerging as the biggest single party in parliament.

Iraqi officials, foreign diplomats, and analysts expect the Iran-backed parties, which are accused of involvement in killing protesters in 2019, to lose some of the seats.

Such a result would not dramatically alter the balance of power in Iraq or the wider Middle East, they say.

Source: Reuters