At least 21 people have been killed and several others injured after a fire broke out in a building where residents attended a party in the Gaza Strip, health and civil emergency officials said.

Footage circulated on social media and witnesses said the whole residential building caught fire on Thursday in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, sending flames and smoke from the site.

Witnesses said they could hear screaming but they could not reach the victims to offer help because of the intensity of the fire.

Jabalia is one of eight refugee camps there, home for 2.3 million people and one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

Hamas, who rules Israeli-blockaded Palestinian enclave, said the cause of the fire remained unknown and that several others had been injured, without providing figures.

A senior official with the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank, Hussein Al Sheikh, said in reaction to the blaze that the PA had urged Israel to open the Erez crossing between Gaza and Israel for urgent medical evacuations of serious cases.

This is a developing story. More updates coming.