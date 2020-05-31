Fast News

The United States is the country worst-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic with 1,816,820 cases. Here are coronavirus-related updates for May 31:

Paramedics take part in a march in honour of their colleagues who have been killed by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City, Mexico May 30, 2020. (Reuters)

Sunday, May 31, 2020

Mexico counts 9,779 coronavirus deaths, 87,512 cases

Mexico registered 2,885 new cases of coronavirus and 364 more deaths, bringing the total numbers to 87,512 cases and 9,779 fatalities, according to data from health authorities.

South Korea reports 27 new virus cases, including 21 from Seoul

South Korea has reported 27 new cases of the virus, including 21 from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where officials have been scrambling to stem transmissions linked to club-goers and warehouse workers.

The figures announced by South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday brought national totals to 11,468 cases and 270 deaths. Twelve of the new cases were linked to international arrivals.

US records 960 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours - Johns Hopkins



The United States recorded 960 virus deaths, bringing its total to 103,758 since the global pandemic began, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The country has officially logged 1,769,776 cases of the virus, far more than any other nation, the tracker by the Baltimore-based university showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Sunday).

Brazil has record new coronavirus cases, surpasses France in deaths

Brazil reported a record 33,274 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, its health ministry said, and the death toll surpassed that of France and now ranks only below the United States, Britain and Italy.

The South American nation has now reported 498,440 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the outbreak began, a level of contagion second only to the United States.

The death toll in Brazil from Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, increased to 28,834, with 956 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies