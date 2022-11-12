Fast News

The bus was carrying dozens of passengers when the driver lost control and fell into Mansuriya canal in Aga town, in the Nile Delta province of Dakahlia, local media reports.

At least 19 people have been killed and several others injured when the minibus they were travelling in overturned in northern Egypt's Nile Delta.

The minibus tumbled into a ditch on Saturday in Dakahlia province, the health ministry said.

Egyptian media outlets reported the accident was caused by a malfunctioning steering wheel, without elaborating. At least 17 people were also injured in the accident.

Traffic accidents are common in Egypt where roads are often poorly maintained and driving rules flouted.

In 2021, around 7,000 people were killed on the roads of the Arab world's most populous country, according to official figures.

In July, 25 people died and 35 were injured in central Egypt when a bus crashed into a truck parked on the side of the road.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

