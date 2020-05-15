Insight

Palestinians commemorate the day in which tens of thousands of people were forced from their homes during the war that led to the creation of the State of Israel in 1948.

May 15 marks Nakba Day or ‘exodus’ in Arabic for millions of Palestinians and their supporters around the world.

Palestinians reaffirm their right to return to their homes and villages in historic Palestine at Nakba day.

This year 72nd anniversary of Nakba when Zionist Jews declared Israeli independence to have their own state.

For this year, Palestinians silently commemorate Nakba Day under shadow of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Palestinians, carrying possessions on their heads flee from an unidentified village in Galilee some five months after the creation of the state of Israel, in 1948. (Reuters)

On May 15, 1948, some 750,000 Palestinians were expelled into refugee camps that still exist in the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon following the creation of the State of Israel in 1948.

FILE PHOTO 1952 - United Nations file picture shows Palestinian women carrying their belongings in the Naher al-Bared refugee camp near the port-city of Tripoly in northern Lebanon. (Reuters)

Seventy-two years ago, roughly 600 people were attacked by militias in the Palestinian village of Deir Yassin. More than 100 Palestinians were killed. The massacre was pivotal in pushing Palestinians to leave their homes.

Of the 1,200,000 population of Jordan, some 400,000 are displaced Palestinians, refugees from the recent Palestine war. A large number of these are housed at U.N and private camps in the area of Amman, the capital city. (AP)

For hundreds of years, Jews and Arabs, lived in Palestine as citizens of the Ottoman Empire but that status quo ended in the aftermath of World War I and the establishment of the British Mandate of Palestine.

- FILE PHOTO 1967 - United Nations file picture shows Palestinians refugees crossing the King Hussein Bridge (Allenby Bridge) to Jordan in 1967. (Reuters)

The 1917 Balfour declaration by the UK promised Palestine to the Zionist movement despite the large Arab majority in the region.

Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat is seen in Jordan, 1969. (AP)

The Palestinians were to suffer further when the West Bank and Gaza fell to the Israelis during the 1967 war.

Millions of Palestinians, including those displaced with the establishment of Israel, now found themselves having to live under military occupation, as well as further Israeli expansionism in their lands.

An unidentified protester marches in demonstration in front of the Los Angeles Federal Building in Los Angeles, on Monday, March 26, 1979, following the signing of the peace treaty between Egypt and Israel in Washington. (AP)

As of 2010, 42 percent of territory in the West Bank was under the jurisdiction of Israeli settlements or directly controlled by the Israeli military.

Israeli soldiers shoot at Palestinian youths during protests in the West Bank town of Hebron Friday, March 21 1997. The clashes erupted during protests by Palestinians over the construction of a new Jewish settlement in Palestinian villages. (AP)

In April of 2020, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his intention to annex the West Bank with the support of the US.

Palestinians light model buildings representing a Jewish settlement during a protest commemorating the 50 years of Palestinian disaster or "nakba" in Arabic, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the founding of Israel. Monday May 11, 1998. (AP)

For many Palestinians, this is the latest chapter in a process that began with the initial loss of their land in 1948.

Palestinian school children pass graffiti reading "Fifty Years Under The Tent" as they hold a march marking "al-Nakba", or "The Catastrophe", in the Dehaishe refugee camp May 13. (Reuters)

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 640,000 Jewish settlers now live on 196 settlements (built with the Israeli government's approval) and more than 200 settler outposts (built without its approval) across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

International law regards both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as "occupied territories" and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there as illegal.

Palestinians gather during a protest marking the 71st anniversary of the 'Nakba', or catastrophe, when hundreds of thousands fled or were forced from their homes in the war surrounding Israel's establishment in 1948, near the Israel-Gaza border fence, east of Gaza City May 15, 2019. (Reuters)

Source: TRT World