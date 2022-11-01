Fast News

The polls by three major Israeli TV stations indicated that Netanyahu and his allies would capture the 61-seat majority in parliament required to form a new government.

Netanyahu's main rival was the man who helped oust him last year, the centrist caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who has warned against the nationalist and religious alliance that would emerge should Netanyahu return to power. (AA)

Exit polls in Israel have indicated that former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies may have won enough seats to return to power in an ultra-far-right and religious government after three and a half years of political gridlock.

The polls on Tuesday are preliminary, however, and final results could change as votes are tallied in the coming hours.

Israelis voted in their fifth national election since 2019, with early indications pointing to the highest turnout in more than two decades as they hope to break the political deadlock that has paralysed the country.

Election officials said that by 1800 GMT — two hours before polls close — turnout stood at 66.3 percent, over five points higher than the same hour in the 2021 election and the highest at that point since 1999, when the main issue was the flagging peace process with the Palestinians.

This is a developing story. More updates are coming.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies