The Saudi-hosted summit condemned the "transfer of embassies of the United States and Guatemala to Jerusalem" and urged all members to "boycott" countries that have opened diplomatic missions in the city, a statement said.

This handout photo taken and released by the Jordanian Royal Palace shows King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia (3rd L) posing for a family picture with OIC leaders. (AFP)

The 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday slammed the US decision to transfer its embassy to Jerusalem and recognise the disputed city as Israel's capital.

The Saudi-hosted summit condemned the "transfer of embassies of the United States and Guatemala to Jerusalem" and urged all members to "boycott" countries that have opened diplomatic missions in the city, a statement said.

The statement comes as US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner prepares to roll out economic aspects of his long-awaited Middle East peace plan at a conference in Bahrain later this month.

The plan, dubbed by Trump as the "deal of the century", has already been rejected by the Palestinians, who say Trump's policies have shown him to be blatantly biased in favour of Israel.

Palestinians have cut off all contacts with the Trump administration after the president broke with decades of bipartisan policy to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December 2017.

Inhumane situation of Myanmar's Rohingya condemned

The summit also condemned the inhumane situation of Rohingya Muslims, urging a halt to violence, it said in a statement.

It also stressed that Myanmar's government has the responsibility to protect its citizens, the statement added.

King Salman slams Iran over attacks

Earlier Saudi Arabia's King Salman slammed Iran over recent attacks targeting the kingdom, describing the incidents on Saturday in a speech before Muslim leaders gathered in Mecca as "terrorist acts" that threaten global energy supplies.

It was the monarch's strongest words yet since tensions spiked in recent weeks between the two regional heavyweights. The US has sent an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to deter Iran as tensions run high.

The crisis stems from the Trump administration's decision to withdraw the US from Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers last year and impose crippling economic sanctions on the country.

Speaking to leaders from the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) gathered in Islam's holiest city of Mecca, King Salman opened the summit with a statement saying the world must fight the sources and funding of terrorism around the world.

He then said the alleged sabotage of four oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in past weeks represents a "grave danger" to the security of maritime traffic and regional security.

He blamed Iranian-backed militias of being behind a subsequent drone attack on a Saudi oil pipeline.

"We emphasise that these subversive terrorist acts are aimed not only at the kingdom and the Gulf region, but also on the security of navigation and energy supplies to the world," King Salman said.

Iran, which had a representative present at the OIC summit in Mecca, denies being involved in the incidents.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani had his own message for OIC leaders ahead of the summit, urging them to stay focused on the rights of Palestinians.

In a letter published online Friday, Rouhani said Muslim leaders should not let the importance of Palestinian statehood be "marginalised" in the face of the Trump administration's forthcoming peace plan.

Rouhani also complained in the letter about not being invited to the Islamic summit, but expressed his country's readiness to work with all Muslim leaders to confront the White House's so-called "Deal of the Century."

Palestinians pray in front of the Dome of the Rock shrine during a holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem, Friday, May 10, 2019. (AP)

Glimpses of the still undisclosed plan suggest it sidelines or ignores the longstanding goal of Palestinian independence.

A meeting next month in Bahrain focusing on the economics of the plan is being boycotted by the Palestinian leadership, but Saudi Arabia and the UAE are attending amid growing ties with Israel in the face of shared enemy Iran.

King Salman told OIC leaders that the rights of Palestinians remains a cornerstone issue of the organisation, which was formed 50 years ago in response to an extremist arson attack on the Al Aqsa Mosque in east Jerusalem, one of Islam's most sacred sites.

He said the mosque remains under occupation and threat.

"We reiterate with emphasis the rejection of any measures that infringe upon the legal status of Al Quds Al Sharif," King Salman said, referring to east Jerusalem and the mosque compound.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said any peace deal that does not include an independent and sovereign Palestinian state along 1967 borders with east Jerusalem as its capital will be rejected by the OIC body.

"We shall not accept the rewriting of history, exchanging justice with economic benefits and disregarding dignity and legitimacy," he told the OIC summit.

This handout photo released by the Saudi Royal Palace shows King Salman bin Abdulaziz (L) of Saudi Arabia welcoming Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at a summit meeting of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Saudi holy city of Mecca in the early hours of June 1, 2019. (AFP)

Worldwide attendance to the summit

The Islamic summit has drawn political figures and heads of state from countries spanning Africa, the Middle East and Asia. They come with widely varying policies and priorities, but share a common reverence for the Al Aqsa mosque, known as the first "Qibla" because Muslims prayed toward it before the cube-shaped Kaaba in Mecca.

The meeting began after midnight and ran into the early hours Saturday due to evening prayers and day-long fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

Saudi Arabia's effort to bring leaders to Mecca reflects the kingdom's desire to project a unified Muslim and Arab position on Iran to isolate it internationally.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Tehran regrets "Saudi Arabia's abuse of its privilege as the host" of the OIC "to sow division between Islamic and regional countries."

The summit follows two emergency Arab meetings the night before in Mecca criticising Iran's behavior and influence in countries like Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies