Deposed ex-president Mohamed Morsi collapses during a court session and dies, Egypt's state TV reports.

In this file photo taken on May 09, 2014 Egyptian ousted president Mohamed Morsi looks on from behind the defendants' cage during his trial. (AFP)

Egypt's state TV on Monday said the country's ousted President Mohamed Morsi collapsed during a court session and died.

The state TV said the 67-year-old Morsi was attending a session in his trial on espionage charges when he blacked out and died.

"He was speaking before the judge for 20 minutes then became very animated and fainted. He was quickly rushed to the hospital where he later died," a judicial source said.

His body was taken to a hospital in Cairo, state TV said.

There were six criminal charges against the former leader including jailbreak, murder, spying for Qatar, spying for Hamas and Hezbollah, insulting the judiciary and involvement in terrorism.

Erdogan pays tribute to 'martyr'

Morsi, who hailed from Egypt's now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, was elected president in 2012 in the country's first free elections following the ouster the year before of longtime leader Hosni Mubarak.

The military-led by now President Abdel Fattah el Sisi ousted Morsi in 2013 after massive protests.

The field marshal-led a major crackdown and crushed the Brotherhood, arresting Morsi and many others of the group's leaders.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid tribute to Morsi and called him a "martyr" soon after his death was reported.

