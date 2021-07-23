Fast News

Palestinians have been protesting against the illegal construction of the Eviatar outpost by Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank. The construction is in defiance of both international and Israeli law.

Palestinian protesters evacuate an injured man during a demonstration in the town of Beita, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on July 23, 2021, during a protest against the illegal Israeli outpost of Eviatar. (AFP)

Israeli troops have injured more than 140 Palestinians in the flashpoint West Bank village of Beita, medics said, during protests against an illegal Israeli settlement outpost.

The Israeli army said two soldiers were also "lightly injured" in the violence.

Hundreds of Palestinians gathered in Beita, located in the north of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, to protest against the nearby outpost of Eviatar, an AFP correspondent said.

The area has seen regular demonstrations against settlement expansion on Palestinian land.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said 146 Palestinians were hurt during the clashes, including nine by live fire, 34 by rubber-coated bullets and 87 by tear gas.

READ MORE: Israel demolishes Palestinian village in West Bank for seventh time

Illegal constructions

Jewish settlers set up the Eviatar outpost in early May, building rudimentary concrete homes and shacks in a matter of weeks.

The construction is in defiance of both international and Israeli law, and sparked fierce protests from Palestinians who insisted it was being built on their land.

But following a deal struck with nationalist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's new government, the settlers left the outpost on July 2, while the structures they had built were to remain under army guard.

Israel's defence ministry said it would study the area to assess whether it could, under Israeli law, be declared state land.

Should that happen, Israel could then authorise a religious school to be built at Eviatar, with residences for its staff and students.

Around 475,000 Jewish settlers now live in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967.

READ MORE: Israeli settlers to leave flashpoint Eviatar outpost in occupied West Bank

Source: AFP