Fast News

At least 40 people were also wounded when "three terrorists attacked the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in Shiraz", the Iranian state broadcaster reports.

The attackers are reported to be foreign nationals. (AP Archive)

Gunmen opened fire at a major Shia holy site in the southern city of Shiraz, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens, state-run media have reported.

The official website of the judiciary said two gunmen were arrested and a third is on the run after the Wednesday's attack on the Shah Cheragh mosque.

The state-run IRNA news agency reported the death toll of 15 and state TV said 40 people were wounded.

State TV blamed the attack on "takfiris," a term that refers to Sunni extremists who have targeted the country's Shia majority in the past.

The attack appeared to be unrelated to the demonstrations over Mahsa Amini's death.

An Iranian news website considered to be close to the Supreme National Security Council reported that the attackers were foreign nationals, without elaborating.

Shah Cheragh shrine, which houses the grave of a revered Shia scholar, is a popular pilgrim destination in southern Iran, thronged by both local and foreign pilgrims.

Such attacks are rare in Iran, but last April, an assailant stabbed two clerics to death at the Imam Reza shrine, the country's most revered Shia site, in the northeast city of Mashhad.

READ MORE: Iran security forces use tear gas, open fire as thousands mourn Mahsa Amini

Source: TRTWorld and agencies