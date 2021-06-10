Fast News

Israeli special forces kill two Palestinian Authority intelligence unit officers in a raid in occupied West Bank in what one official described as “misidentification” during an operation targeting wanted gunmen.

Relatives of Palestinian Jamil al Amuri, who was killed during a confrontation with Israeli special forces, mourn outside a hospital in Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank on June 10, 2021. (AFP)

Israeli special forces killed two Palestinian security officers in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian authorities have said, in what one Israeli source described as a misidentification during an operation targeting wanted gunmen.

The internationally-backed Palestinian Authority (PA) coordinates security with Israel in the West Bank despite long-stalled diplomatic talks. PA personnel seldom clash with Israeli counterparts and usually keep clear of Israel's West Bank raids.



The Palestinian presidency condemned the Israeli operation, with spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeina calling it a "violation of international law" that would bring a "dangerous escalation" in remarks carried by official news agency Wafa.

Israeli officials had no immediate comment on the overnight incident in Jenin, in which the Palestinian health ministry said a third person was also critically wounded.

READ MORE: Israeli troops kill 10 Palestinians, wound hundreds in West Bank

Undercover operation gone wrong?

The official said Israeli special forces, some undercover, went into the town to detain gunmen suspected of having recently attacked Israeli troops.

An Israeli security official said a wanted Palestinian gunman was killed. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified him as Jamil al Amuri.

The other two were members of the Palestinian Authority security forces who witnessed the initial exchange of fire.

Palestinian security officials identified the two as members of the military intelligence department, Adham Eleiwi and Taysir Issa.

Online video appears to show Palestinian officers taking cover behind a vehicle as gunshots are heard in the background.

One shouts that they are exchanging fire with Israeli “undercover” forces.

No Israeli forces were wounded in the incident, said the Israeli officials.

Under interim peace agreements signed in the 1990s, the Palestinian Authority has limited autonomy in scattered enclaves that together make up around 40 percent of the occupied West Bank. Hamas drove its forces out of Gaza in 2007.

Israeli raids on Palestinian properties

Israeli forces frequently carry out arrest raids in the occupied West Bank.

On May 25, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian during one such raid near Ramallah.

In recent sweeps, Israeli forces have reportedly confiscated a large sum of money from an exchange office in the West Bank city of Hebron.

The owner of the office, Galib Merish, said in a video that the soldiers confiscated $130,000, 40,000 dinars (around $27), 300,000 shekels ($92,531) and €20,000 ($24,337), which in total reportedly corresponded to $310,000.

READ MORE: Israel shifts blame, accuses Hamas of using AP building to jam Iron Dome

Settler violence in West Bank

It's not only Israeli forces that carry out raids and attacks on Palestinians, but illegal Israeli settlers also perform similar actions.

In the latest example, Ismail Tubasi, a 27-year-old Palestinian man, was killed in southern Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on May 14 by a group of Israeli settlers.

The incident took place when settlers set the agricultural fields and trees on fire in al Rihiya town. Eyewitnesses claimed Tubasi, alongside other locals, rushed to the fields to extinguish the fire.

A group of about 50 settlers carrying guns, axes, and batons began shooting at them, killing Tubasi on the spot. They also beat up the villagers.

READ MORE: Israeli settlers shot at Palestinian man and cut open his face

Source: TRTWorld and agencies