Residents of Gaza protest near fence with Israel on 68th week of "right to return" protests. In occupied West Bank, Israeli troops wound one protester during demonstrations against Jewish-only settlements on confiscated Palestinian land.

A picture taken in Dar Salah on July 26, 2019, shows a Palestinian protester waving the national flag as an Israeli border guard stands behind a fence during a demonstration after Friday prayers at the site of demolished buildings in the occupied West Bank. (AFP)

Palestinians on Friday converged near the fence that separates blockaded Gaza from Israel to demonstrate against Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian territories.

The protests running on the 68th Friday in as many weeks was held under the banner "[Palestinian] refugees of Lebanon."

The Lebanese government recently started a plan targeting labour market irregularities.

But foreign labourers ⁠— particularly Palestinian and Syrian workers ⁠— say the plan is meant to exclude them from the labour market.

The number of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon is estimated at 174,422, according to official Lebanese statistics.

Right to return protests

Since March last year, the Palestinians in Gaza have held weekly rallies along the buffer zone to demand the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the establishment of Israel.

They also demand an end to Israel's 12-year blockade on Gaza, which has destroyed the coastal enclave's economy and deprived its roughly two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.

Watch: Israeli forces blow up residential building in Palestinian neighbourhood of #SurBahir in occupied East Jerusalem just now. Horrific scene w/ clouds of smoke looks like #Gaza. #صور_باهر pic.twitter.com/0PtTvJRVPT — Zena Al Tahhan (زينه الطحان) (@zenatahhan) July 22, 2019

West Bank protests

The Israeli army used rubber bullets and teargas shells to disperse Palestinian protesters in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian official said.

"The Israeli army attacked the weekly march [in the Kafr Qaddum town], using rubber bullets and teargas shells," Murad Shtewi, the protest organiser, told Anadolu Agency.

Shtewi said at least one protester was wounded by rubber bullets and dozens others were affected by tear gas.

Every Friday, Palestinians across the Israeli-occupied West Bank stage demonstrations to protest Israel's decades-long policy of building Jewish-only settlements on the confiscated Palestinian land.

According to estimates, 640,000 Jewish settlers currently live on 196 different settlements built with the Israeli government's approval and more than 200 settler "outposts" built without Israeli approval, throughout the West Bank.

International law regards the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, occupied territory and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there to be illegal.

Palestine-Israel ties

The Friday protest came a day after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called Israel's demolition of several dozen Palestinian homes on the outskirts of occupied East Jerusalem "ethnic cleansing."

He said he will take steps to terminate all agreements with Israel.

