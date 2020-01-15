Fast News

Ankara strongly condemns Egyptian police raid on Turkey's Anadolu Agency's Cairo office, urges immediate release of employees.

Egyptian security forces close off a street near the Press Syndicate as journalists protest, in Cairo, Egypt, May 3, 2016. (File photo) (AP)

Egyptian police raided Anadolu Agency's Cairo office and detained four employees on Tuesday evening.

The detainees include one Turkish citizen.

The employees were taken to an unknown destination.

Turkey strongly condemned the raid on Anadolu Agency's Cairo office, urging the immediate release of the four employees.

"The raid on Anadolu Agency’s Cairo office last night by the Egyptian security forces and the detention of some of the office workers without justification is an act of harassment and intimidation against the Turkish press, we strongly condemn it," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"This act of violence against AA (Anadolu Agency) once again highlighted not only the negative approach of the Egyptian government to press freedom, but also its grave situation on democracy and transparency," the statement said.

"Western countries, which seem sensitive about the freedom of press and expression, have a role in this reckless attitude, by overlooking the condemnation of the violations in this country," it added.

Turkey’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also condemned the Egyptian authorities “for their hostile attitude towards the Turkish press.”

"The hostile attempt of Egyptian coup d'état towards the employees of Anadolu Agency is an indication of how insolent they are,” Altun added.

Turkey has made progress in recent weeks in Eastern Mediterranean and in Libya toward peace and stability. Unable to play a constructive role in achieving regional peace, Egypt’s coup government clearly feels insecure enough to target the media members of Anadolu Agency. — Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) January 15, 2020

Anadolu Agency's Director-General Senol Kazanci also called for the immediate release of the employees.

“Egyptian authorities should immediately release AA employees,” Kazanci said.

He also stressed that the attitude of the Egyptian security forces towards the press was “unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, Turkey's Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank extended their support to Anadolu Agency.

Source: AA