Hundreds of Iraqi militiamen and their supporters hurl stones at US embassy in Baghdad for a second day and security forces fire tear gas and stun grenades to drive them away.

Protesters and militia fighters run away from tear gas thrown by US Embassy security men, during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashed al Shaabi militia, outside the embassy in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020. (Reuters)

Iraq's Hashed al Shaabi militia on Wednesday ordered its supporters to end their sit-in at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, but hardliners pledged to stay put outside the mission.

"You delivered your message," the Hashed said in a statement addressed to the crowds encircling the embassy since Tuesday in outrage over deadly American air strikes on a pro-Iran Hashed faction at the weekend that killed 25 of their members.

It called on supporters to regroup outside the high-security Green Zone where the mission is located, but a leading commander in Kataeb Hezbollah [Hezbollah Brigades], the group targeted in the US raids, told AFP news agency they would "remain" at the embassy.

Thousands of Iraqi supporters of the largely Al Shaabi militia had gathered at the embassy on Tuesday, outraged by US strikes.

They marched unimpeded through the checkpoints of the usually high-security Green Zone to the embassy gates, where they broke through a reception area, chanting "Death to America" and scribbling pro-Ira n graffiti on the walls.

The protesters set up portable toilets and some 50 tents outside the perimeter wall vowing not to leave until US forces quit Iraq.

'Won't leave until the Americans leave'

On Wednesday morning, a truck delivered hundreds of mattresses in an indication of the protesters' plans.

Crowds of men, some in military fatigues, brandished Hashed flags and chanted anti-US slogans.

"I spent the night here and I won't leave until the Americans leave and we enter the embassy," said one protester, who identified himself only as Abbas.

Some protesters set US flags on fire and hurled rocks towards the compound.

Security personnel inside responded with tear gas, wounding several protesters.

'They will pay'

Tuesday's embassy attack was the latest episode in spiralling tensions between the United States and Iran since Washington abandoned a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran in 2018.

Many of those tensions have played out in Iraq, which has close ties with both governments.

US forces, who number some 5,200 across Iraq, have faced a spate of rocket attacks in recent months which US officials have blamed on pro-Iran factions within the Hashed.

Last week, one of those attacks killed a US contractor, prompting US air strikes on a hardline Hashed faction known as Kataeb Hezbollah.

In his first comments on the strikes, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday strongly condemned US "malice".

President Donald Trump and other top US officials have blamed Iran for the storming of the embassy compound.

"They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat," Trump wrote on Twitter, adding "Happy New Year!"

Alarmed that protesters were able to reach the embassy so easily, US officials have pressured Iraqi forces to step up security and sent a rapid response team of marines to help guard the compound overnight.

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said around 750 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division were prepared to deploy to the region in the coming days.

Trump’s reckless decisions to walk away from the Iran Deal and now to launch airstrikes in Iraq without Iraqi government consent have brought us closer to war and endangered U.S. troops and diplomats. We should end the forever wars, not start new ones. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 31, 2019

Ties 'coldest' in years?

By Wednesday, Iraqi forces had reimposed normal security measures around the perimeter of the Green Zone, usually inaccessible without a badge.

But they did not remove the crowds that had spent the night inside.

No US personnel were injured and US officials said there were no plans to evacuate the mission.

Ambassador Matthew Tueller, who had been on holiday, was said to be on his way back to Baghdad.

The attack highlighted the strains in the US-Iraqi relationship, which officials from both countries have described to AFP as the "coldest" in years.

The US-led the 2003 invasion against then-dictator Saddam Hussein and has worked closely with Iraqi officials since then, but its influence has waned in the face of Tehran's growing clout in Baghdad.

The dramatic scenes at the embassy on Tuesday sparked comparisons with both the 1979 hostage crisis at the US embassy in Tehran and the deadly 2012 attack on the US consulate in Libya's second city Benghazi.

Tehran summons envoy over US 'warmongering'

Meanwhile, Tehran summoned an official from the Swiss embassy, which represents US interests in Iran, to complain about American "warmongering" in neighbouring Iraq, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Swiss charge d’affaires was summoned to the foreign ministry... over stances of American officials with regards to developments in Iraq," the ministry said.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran conveyed its strong protest... over warmongering remarks made by American officials which are in violation of the United Nations Charter," it added.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies