Earlier, more than 200 people had gathered around the building in the centre of the Druze-majority city, chanting slogans against the Syrian regime, witnesses said.

Sweida province has been spared the violence seen in other parts of Syria since the start of the over-decade long conflict. (Reuters Archive)

Protests in Syria's Druze-majority Sweida province have turned violent leading to the death of a protester and a police officer, and wounding seven others.

Tens of "outlaws" stormed the governor's office and burned files and official papers, the Syrian regime's media reported on Sunday.

The Syrian regime's Interior Minister said in a statement that the people who raided the building were armed and destroyed furniture, smashed windows and looted files.

The statement added that a police officer was killed after protesters attacked a police station.

Three witnesses told Reuters news agency the governor was not in the building which was vacated before protesters stormed the offices.

"The governor's office was burnt completely from the inside," said Rayan Maarouf, a civic activist and editor of Suwayda 24, a local website that covers the southern region, who said several people were wounded in the exchange of gunshots.

"There was heavy gunfire," Maarouf told Reuters, saying it was not clear from where the shooting came from in the heavily policed area.

Spared of violence

Sweida province has been spared the violence seen in other parts of Syria since the start of the over-decade long conflict that began after protests erupted against Beshar al Assad's family rule were violently crushed by the Syrian regime forces.

The minority Druze sect, whose faith draws its roots from Islam, have long resisted being drawn into the Syrian conflict.

Many community leaders and top Druze religious leaders have refused to sanction enlistment in the army.

Syria is in the throes of a deep economic crisis where a majority of people, after a devastating conflict that killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions, struggle to afford food and basic goods.

