A man inspects the damage at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital where a fire broke out, in Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13, 2021. (Reuters)

The death toll in a fire at a coronavirus hospital in a city in southern Iraq has risen to at least 66, as angry crowds gathered near the city’s morgue waiting to receive relatives’ bodies.

More than 100 others were injured in Monday night's fire in the city of Nassiriya, which was thought to have been triggered an exploding oxygen tank, officials said on Tuesday.

Two health officials said the death toll included the remains of 21 charred bodies that were still unidentified.

People gathered at the city morgue blamed local authorities for negligence and lack of safety measures at the hospital.

"No quick response to the fire, not enough firefighters. Sick people burned to death. It's a disaster," said Mohammed Fadhil, who was waiting there to receive his bother's body.

The fire broke out at the Al-Hussein hospital in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah late on Monday and was brought under control by local civil defence forces. The ward had space for 70 beds.

A medical source with the health directorate told AFP the "main reason behind the fire... was the explosion of oxygen tanks".

In Iraq, at least 54 people were killed today when a fire broke out on a COVID isolation ward in Imam Al-Hussein Hospital. pic.twitter.com/VldsFpH15M — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) July 13, 2021

The deadly hospital blaze is the second such fire in Iraq in three months.

Outside the hospital, dozens of young demonstrators protested.

"The (political) parties have burned us," they shouted in unison.

The fire also prompted furious calls on social media for the resignation of top officials.

Local authorities imposed a state of emergency in Dhi Qar governorate, of which Nasiriyah is the capital, and ordered doctors on leave to help treat the injured.

More than 50 people have died after a fire broke out in a coronavirus isolation ward at the Al-Hussein hospital in Iraq @Ma3Route pic.twitter.com/DjmaY7L1Tm — The African Voice (@teddyeugene) July 13, 2021

'Failure to protect lives'

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi held an emergency meeting with ministers and security heads to "find out the causes" of the fire, his office tweeted Tuesday.

Dhi Qar's health chief and the hospital's head were detained and questioned by police, his office said.

Kadhemi also dispatched emergency medical aid to the southern governorate.

"The catastrophe of Al-Hussein Hospital is clear proof of the failure to protect the lives of Iraqis, and it is time to put an end to this," Mohamed al-Halbousi, Iraq's Parliament Speaker, wrote on Twitter.

Iraq's interior ministry said on Facebook that the fire tore through temporary structures erected next to the main building, but did not specify the cause.

Videos shared online showed thick clouds of smoke billowing from the Al Hussein hospital.

#Fire Breaks Out at COVID-19 Imam Al-Hussein Hospital just 3 months after over 80 were killed in a #COVID ward in a similar incident of exploding #oxygen#Iraq pic.twitter.com/IFt7AOCwYf — Sohali Obaid (@ObaidSohali) July 13, 2021

In April, a fire at a Baghdad Covid-19 hospital killed 82 and injured 110, sparked by the explosion of badly stored oxygen cylinders.

Many of the victims in the April fire were on respirators and were burned or suffocated in the resulting inferno that spread rapidly through the hospital, where dozens of relatives were visiting patients in the intensive care unit.

The April fire led to widespread anger, resulting in the suspension and subsequent resignation of then health minister Hassan al-Tamimi.

Iraq – where the oil-reliant economy is still recovering from decades of war and insurgency, and where many people live in poverty – has recorded over 1.4 million coronavirus cases and more than 17,000 deaths.

Much of the country's health infrastructure is dilapidated and investment in public services is limited by endemic corruption.

Since the coronavirus vaccine rollout began in March, Iraqi health authorities have fully inoculated only around one percent of the country's roughly 40 million people.

Earlier on Monday, a minor fire broke out at the health ministry's headquarters in Baghdad, but it was quickly contained with no fatalities recorded.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies