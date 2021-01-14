Fast News

The International Committee of the Red Cross raised the concern after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared the Iran-linked Houthis a “foreign terrorist organisation.”

Yemeni children play near tents as a woman cooks outdoors at a makeshift camp for the displaced who fled fighting between Huthi rebels and the Saudi-backed government, in the Abs district of the northwestern Hajjah province, January 12, 2021. (AFP)

The International Committee of the Red Cross has said that it feared that the US designation of Houthi fighters in Yemen as a terrorist group would lead to a "chilling effect" on delivering vital aid to sick and starving civilians.

ICRC director of operations Dominik Stillhart said on Thursday that the independent agency has urged states imposing such measures to consider "humanitarian carve-outs" to mitigate any negative impact on populations and on impartial aid.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the move - to include sanctions against the Houthi movement and three of its leaders - on Sunday.

Increasingly alarmed

Stillhart said the ICRC was increasingly alarmed at the humanitarian situation in Yemen - where it has its second largest operation worldwide - as infectious diseases, hunger and rising food prices hit civilians.

The statement was issued on his return from the country after three ICRC staff were killed in an attack on Aden airport on December 30.

"In particular, the ICRC is concerned about the possible 'chilling effect' the designation may have on humanitarian action, leading to it being impeded or delayed," he said.

"Increased operational risks and possible de-risking from the banking and private sectors in response to the designation ultimately may constrain the humanitarian response in Yemen."

The United Nations describes Yemen as the world's largest humanitarian crisis, with 80 percent of the people in need of aid.

License for humanitarian activities

Pompeo said the move against Houthis will come into effect on January 19, the last full day in office of President Donald Trump's administration.

President-elect Joe Biden takes office on January 20. The designation could be revoked by Biden's Secretary of State.

The designation freezes any US-related assets of the Houthis, bans Americans from doing business with them and makes it a crime to provide support or resources to the movement.

Pompeo said the US Treasury would provide licenses for some humanitarian activities and for some transactions related to critical commodities such as food and medicine.

Years-long conflict

Six years of war between a US-backed Arab coalition and the Houthi rebels have been catastrophic for Yemen, killing more than 112,000 people and wrecking infrastructure from roads and hospitals to water and electricity networks.

It began with the Houthi takeover of the north in 2014, which prompted a destructive air campaign by the Saudi-led coalition, aimed at restoring the internationally recognised government.

The Houthis, who receive financial and military support from Iran, rule the capital and Yemen’s north where the majority of the population lives, forcing international aid groups to work with them.

Agencies depend on the Houthis to deliver aid, and they pay salaries to Houthis to do so.

The US designation is part of the Trump administration’s broader effort to isolate and cripple Iran.

It also shows support to its close ally, Saudi Arabia, which leads the anti-Houthi coalition in the war.

Saudi Arabia advocated the terror designation, hoping it would pressure the rebels to reach a peace deal.

Past rounds of peace talks and ceasefire agreements have faltered.

