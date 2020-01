Fast News

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said air strikes by the Syrian regime hit a vegetable market and repair shops in the rebel-held Idlib, killing at least 9 civilians and wounding at least 20 others.

People gather in the the market in the city of Saraqeb in the Idlib countryside after an air strike by Syrian regime aircraft on December 21, 2019. (AP Archive)

Regime air strikes on Syria's last major opposition bastion killed at least nine civilians on Wednesday, striking bustling areas of Idlib city despite a fresh Russian-sponsored truce, a war monitor said.

At least 20 other civilians were wounded in the raids that hit a vegetable market and repair shops in Idlib, capital of the rebel-held province of the same name, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Britain-based monitoring group said the death toll was likely to rise because many of the injured were in serious condition.

The bombardment charred several vehicles in the industrial zone, leaving torched corpses of motorists trapped inside, an AFP correspondent said.

One man was seen running towards the site of the attack, slapping his forehead with both hands in despair.

Mustafa, who runs a repair shop in the area, was lucky to escape with his life. He had just left the store to pick up some spare parts.

He said that he returned to find the shop destroyed and his four employees trapped under rubble. It was not immediately clear if they had survived.

"This is not the neighbourhood I left two minutes ago!" Mustafa said, tears rolling down his face.

Idlib has come under mounting bombardment in recent weeks, displacing tens of thousands of people in the northwestern province home to some three million.

A truce brokered this month by regime ally Russia and opposition backer Turkey was in principle to have taken effect from Sunday.

It follows a truce announced in late August, after strikes by the regime and its Russian allies killed some 1,000 civilians in four months, according to the Observatory.

The Syrian regime has repeatedly vowed to retake Idlib, which is run by Hayat Tahrir al Sham, a group dominated by Syria's former Al Qaeda affiliate.

Syria's war has killed more than 380,000 people, including over 115,000 civilians, since it broke out in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Source: AFP