Shelling hit a busy market in Ariha city, northwestern Syria, according to media reports.

The casualties are feared to rise after Syrian regime's shelling in Ariha city. (Twitter/@samerdaboul6)

At least 11 civilians have been killed and 35 injured in attack on residential areas of rebel-held Ariha city, northwestern Syria by Assad regime forces.

AFP reported its reporter on the scene saw at least five dead bodies as first responders were treating the wounded and scenes of chaos filled the streets of Ariha.

Medical sources in the town told Anadolu Agency 35 civilians were also injured in the attack.

Among the casualties were several school children, witnesses and medical workers in the opposition enclave said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies