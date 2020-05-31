Fast News

Novel coronavirus has infected more than 6.1 million people around the world, with close to 2.75 million recoveries and at least 371,000 deaths. Here are Covid-19 pandemic-related updates for May 31:

A passenger stands next servicemen of Russia's Emergencies Ministry wearing protective gear as they disinfect Moscow's Kazansky railway station on May 28, 2020, (AFP)

Sunday, May 31, 2020

Scotland's Sturgeon says lockdown easing must be very cautious

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon said she agreed with scientists that any easing of the coronavirus lockdown must be very cautious after some of those advising government said Britain was moving too quickly.

Asked whether she thought that politicians were no longer following scientific advice, Sturgeon told Sky News: "I agree with the opinion that has been expressed over the weekend that we've got to be very cautious. This virus hasn't gone away, there is still a significant risk that it could run out of control again."

Russia says infections pass 400,000

Russia reported 9,268 new cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the national tally to 405,843.

Officials said 138 people had died of Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, in the last 24 hours, pushing to nationwide toll up to 4,693.

Singapore's health ministry confirms 518 more cases

Singapore has confirmed 518 more infections, the health ministry said, taking its tally to 34,884.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the vast majority of the new cases, the ministry said in a statement.

Rwanda reports its first death from Covid-19

Rwanda's ministry of health reported the East African nation's first death caused by the new coronavirus.

The victim was a 65-year-old driver who opted to return home from a neighbouring country, where he resided, after falling severely ill, the ministry said in a statement.

He passed away from severe respiratory complications while receiving treatment at a specialised Covid-19 treatment facility.

China reports two new cases

China recorded two new confirmed cases, down from four the day before, data from the country's health authority showed.

Both cases were imported in the Chinese province of Shandong, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement on its website.

The NHC also confirmed three new asymptomatic cases, compared to four the day before. With no new deaths reported, the death toll remained at 4,634.

The total number of confirmed cases in the mainland as of May 30 stood at 83,0 01, data form NHC showed.

Thailand reports four new cases, no new deaths

Thailand reported four new cases and no new deaths, taking the total number of infections to 3,081 with 57 deaths since January.

The new patients had arrived in Thailand from the UnitedArab Emirates, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia and have been in state quarantine, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Local infections have slowed and over the last two weeks, around 80% of new cases were Thais who had returned from abroad, Panprapa added.

Thailand will on Monday begin reopening more businesses classified as medium to high risks, including cinemas and gyms.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 286

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 286 to 181,482, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 11 to 8,500, the data showed.

Trump postpones G7 meeting, seeks expansion of members

President Donald Trump said that he will postpone until the fall a meeting of Group of 7 nations he had planned to hold next month at the White House despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And he said he plans to invite Russia, Australia, South Korea and India as he again advocated for the group's expansion.

He said he had not yet set a new date for the meeting, but thought the gathering could take place in September, around the time of the annual meeting of the United Nations in New York, or perhaps after the U.S. election in November.

The surprise announcement came after German Chancellor Angela Merkel's office earlier said on Saturday that she would not attend the meeting unless the course of the coronavirus spread had changed by then.

Pope calls for end to 'pandemic of poverty' after virus

"Everything will be different" after the coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis said Saturday, calling for a fairer society and action to "end the pandemic of poverty in the world".

Speaking in Spanish in a video message to mark the feast of Pentecost, the pontiff said there was a duty to build a new reality, particularly for the poorest.

"Once we emerge from this pandemic, we will not be able to keep doing what we were doing, and as we were doing it. No, everything will be different," he said.

"From the great trials of humanity – among them this pandemic –one emerges better or worse. You don't emerge the same. I ask this of you: how do you want to come out of it? Better or worse?" said the 83-year-old Argentinian.

Colombia to shut down Bogota neighbourhood

The mayor of Colombia’s capital is planning to shut down one of the city’s largest neighborhoods as cases there continue to rise.

Mayor Claudia Lopez said that starting June 1st the working-class Kennedy area – home to nearly 1.5 million people – will be under a strict quarantine.

Police and military will enforce the lockdown and no one will be all owed out, except to seek food or medical care or in case of an emergency. Businesses like manufacturing that had been allowed to operate will be ordered closed. Lopez said that testing for the virus will be doubled.

The area today has more nearly 2,500 cases and hospitals there are reaching maximum capacity. Lopez said that in the rest of Bogota no new sectors of the economy will be allowed to reopen until at least the middle of June.

Mexico counts 9,779 coronavirus deaths, 87,512 cases

Mexico registered 2,885 new cases of coronavirus and 364 more deaths, bringing the total numbers to 87,512 cases and 9,779 fatalities, according to data from health authorities.

South Korea reports 27 new cases, including 21 from Seoul

South Korea has reported 27 new cases of the virus, including 21 from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where officials have been scrambling to stem transmissions linked to club-goers and warehouse workers.

The figures announced by South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday brought national totals to 11,468 cases and 270 deaths. Twelve of the new cases were linked to international arrivals.

US records 960 deaths in 24 hours - Johns Hopkins



The United States recorded 960 virus deaths, bringing its total to 103,758 since the global pandemic began, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The country has officially logged 1,769,776 cases of the virus, far more than any other nation, the tracker by the Baltimore-based university showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Sunday).

Brazil has record new cases, surpasses France in deaths

Brazil reported a record 33,274 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, its health ministry said, and the death toll surpassed that of France and now ranks only below the United States, Britain and Italy.

The South American nation has now reported 498,440 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the outbreak began, a level of contagion second only to the United States.

The death toll in Brazil from Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, increased to 28,834, with 956 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies