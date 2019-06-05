At least five people, including a woman and two children, have been killed in the latest strikes.

FILE: Members of the Syrian Civil Defence (White Helmets) clear rubble to open a road following reported shelling on the village of Ibdita in the Idlib province in May 2019. (Getty Images)

TRT World sources on Wednesday confirmed that Russian and Syrian regime warplanes were still carrying out air strikes in Idlib province.

At least five people, including a woman and two children, have been killed in the latest strikes.

Hundreds of air strikes on Idlib have been reported in just the last 48 hours.

In neighbouring Hama, the regime has shelled large areas of trees and fields.

Damascus and anti-regime forces are blaming each other for a scorched earth policy that has set crops on fire and led to food shortages in a region where millions are at risk.

A TRT World team with correspondent Obaida Hitto gained access to the front lines of opposition defences in western Aleppo.

Source: TRT World