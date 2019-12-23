Fast News

Five people were sentenced to death over Khashoggi murder, but top aide to Saudi crown prince was not charged in the Khashoggi case.

A member of security staff casts a shadow at the entrance of Saudi Arabia's consulate where the missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was last seen, in Istanbul, Turkey October 12, 2018. (Reuters)

Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor said on Monday five people had been sentenced to death and three more to jail terms totalling 24 years in the case of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in October last year.

He said Saud al-Qahtani, a former high-profile Saudi royal adviser, was investigated but not charged and was released.

Source: Reuters