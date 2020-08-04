Fast News

The explosion, the cause of which is still unknown, comes ahead of a key verdict in the case of four Hezbollah suspects on trial for the assassination of former leader Rafik al Hariri.

Smoke rises in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. (Reuters)

A large explosion has rocked Lebanon's capital Beirut, sending a giant column of smoke over the city.

Two security sources and witnesses said the blast occurred in Beirut's port area containing warehouses with local TV stations describing the site as a firecracker storage area.

Lebanon's Health Minister Hamad Hasan said the explosion had caused a "very high number of injuries" and extensive damage, Lebanese LBC television channel quoted the minister as saying.

A photographer near Beirut's port witnessed people wounded on the ground and widespread destruction in central Beirut.

The blasts were felt across the city and beyond and some districts lost electricity.

"Buildings are shaking," tweeted one resident, while another wrote: "An enormous, deafening explosion just engulfed Beirut. Heard it from miles away."

Lebanese media carried images of people trapped under rubble, some bloodied, after the massive explosions, the cause of which was not immediately known.

Former premier Saad al Hariri is said to be unharmed whose residence, government property, and surrounding buildings suffered damage in the blast.

Economic crisis and Hariri verdict

The explosion came at a time when Lebanon is suffering its worst economic crisis in decades, which has left nearly half of the population in poverty.

Lebanon's economy has collapsed in recent months, with the local currency plummeting against the dollar, businesses closing en masse and poverty soaring at the same alarming rate as unemployment.

The explosions also come as Lebanon awaits the verdict on Friday on the 2005 murder of former Lebanese premier Rafik al Hariri, killed in a huge truck bomb attack.

Four alleged members of Hezbollah are on trial in absentia at the court in the Netherlands over the huge Beirut suicide bombing that killed Sunni billionaire Hariri and 21 other people.

"It felt like an earthquake ... I felt it was bigger than the explosion in the assassination of Rafic Hariri in 2005," one woman said from the city centre.

Tensions have also been high with neighbouring Israel, after Israel said it thwarted an infiltration attempt by up to five Hezbollah gunmen, a claim denied by the Iran-backed group.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly

