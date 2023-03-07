Fast News

Latest deaths follow an overnight violence in the village of Huwara, where Israeli soldiers were seen on video dancing with illegal Jewish settlers and celebrating the latest attack on Palestinians.

At least 26 Palestinians were also wounded during the Israeli raid, the Palestinian health ministry said, three of them with serious injuries. (Reuters)

The Israeli army has raided the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, killing at least six Palestinians and injuring 10 others, according to Palestinian health officials.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified one of the Palestinian fatalities as 26-year-old Mohammed Ghazawi.

The ministry later announced five other Palestinians were shot and killed, without giving further details.

At least 26 Palestinians were also wounded during the raid, the Palestinian health ministry said, three of them with serious injuries. The Israeli army said two soldiers were lightly wounded.

Israel said that among those who were killed was an alleged suspect accused of killing two Israelis in the northern West Bank town of Huwara last week.

The raid was the latest in a string of deadly arrest operations by the Israeli military in the northern West Bank. Last month, a rare daytime military raid in the Old City of Nablus left 10 Palestinians dead.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, called the use of rockets in the Jenin an act of "all-out war", Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Turkish foreign ministry also published a statement saying it "strongly condemns" Israeli forces and illegal settlers over the increasing violence and attacks in the occupied West Bank.

Witnesses said Israeli troops entered the camp and surrounded a house as a group of Palestinians fought back, with the army reporting "explosive devices and blocks" were hurled at their soldiers.

Earlier, Israeli settlers also attacked Palestinians in Huwara.

Israeli army and border police forces dispersed crowds of settlers of what the military described as "a number of violent riots" in Huwara during the overnight attack on Monday.

Videos shared on social media showed a group of black-clad youths attacking a Palestinian car before its driver manages to pull away.

"They were shooting at us with live ammunition. God helped us," said Omar Khalifa, who had just finished shopping at a supermarket and had got into the car with his family when the attack took place.

"My wife was sitting in the back and she hugged our daughter to cover her. We could have lost her, there was real danger to our lives."

Other footage appeared to show Israeli soldiers dancing together with Jewish settlers in the town on what was the Jewish festival of Purim.

"Huwara has been conquered, gentlemen!," a voice is heard saying in Hebrew.

'Hooligan settlers'

The clashes in Huwara have further exposed political fault lines in Israel that have already been deepened by a bitter battle over an overhaul of the justice system being pushed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government.

"A group of hooligan settlers, in the middle of the Purim holiday, went to attack innocent passers-by in the village of Huwara," the leader of the centre-left opposition Labour Party Merav Michaeli said on Twitter.

"This is not 'youth at the margins' - this is the mainstream, supported by key members of the current government," she added.

"Both of them are destroying Israel."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken overnight reiterated calls for both sides to de-escalate tensions in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces have killed more than 65 Palestinians this year.

In the same period, Palestinians have killed 13 Israelis and one Ukrainian woman in a series of apparently uncoordinated attacks by individuals.

Source: Reuters