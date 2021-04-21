Fast News

Air-raid sirens sounded in the southern district of Abu Qrenat, with local media reporting "loud explosions" that "shook the houses."

Dimona is the desert town that is home to the country's secretive nuclear reactor. [File] (Reuters)

Sirens have been sounded in the southern Israeli district of Abu Qrenat near the Dimona nuclear reactor, the Israeli military said without immediately providing further details.

Such siren alerts are generally activated by rocket attacks.

A Reuters news agency reporter about 90 km away from Abu Qrenat heard the sound of an explosion on early on Thursday minutes before the military's text message.

According to the Jerusalem Post, residents from across the country, including central Israel and Jerusalem, reported hearing "loud explosions" that "shook the houses."

The explosion was reportedly the result of a patriot battery responding to a missile launched toward Israel, The Post said.





This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

Incoming rocket siren activated in southern Israel between Beersheba and Dimona. This is not a normal area for an incoming rocket attack https://t.co/cQ8rXNdrbb — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) April 21, 2021

Israel-Iran rivalry

The report comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and its archenemy Iran.

The Iranians have blamed Israel for a series of incidents targeting Iran's nuclear facilities and vowed revenge.

Israel has not openly commented on the incidents, but it has signaled possible involvement.

