According to the volunteer organisation, a Syrian regime attack targeted Iblin village in Idlib countryside, killing at least eight people and wounding 11 others.

People inspect debris at Abrar Refugee Camp after it was hit by Assad Regime's artillery at Taoum district in Idlib, Syria on June 9, 2021. (AA)

Assad regime forces, backed by Iran-aligned militant groups, have killed eight people and injured 11 civilians in northwestern Syria, a volunteer humanitarian organisation has said.

According to a statement by the organisation also known as The White Helmets, the attack targeted Iblin village in Idlib countryside on Thursday. Of the injured, three are in critical condition.

Russian-backed air strikes

In a separate but related development reported by Syrian opposition sources, Russian planes carried out air strikes on Al-Mozara, Belyun, and Kafar Avid villages in the southern Idlib countryside in the early morning hours of the day.

These attacks are occurring in a demilitarized zone and during a ceasefire that was agreed to last year. Displaced people began returning to their homes over the past year but attacks continued and the no crease in attacks may cause a new wave of displacement. pic.twitter.com/aYuczy9eKB — Obaida Hitto (@ObaidaHitto) June 10, 2021

Syria has been mired in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Over the past decade, around half a million people have been killed and more than 12 million had to flee their homes.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia in March 2020.

The Syrian regime, however, has consistently violated the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.

Source: AA