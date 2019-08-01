Syrian regime’s jets are still targeting civilian homes, hospitals, markets, and medical workers.

Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured including women and children in this place one week ago despite being deep in a de-escalation zone far from the front lines. (TRTWorld)

Attacks have become the norm over the last three months in northwest Syria and despite calls from the UN for the Russian backed regime to stop the strikes.

Regime’s jets are still targeting civilian homes, hospitals, markets, and medical workers.

The UN says more than 400,000 people have been displaced and more than 800 killed in the last three months.

TRT World’s Obaida Hitto reports.

Source: TRT World