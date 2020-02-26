Fast News

Syrian regime forces have captured major opposition strongholds of Idlib area in the country's northwest over the past few days amid intense shelling and air strikes that killed at least three people on Wednesday.

People check the damage in a street following an air strike by pro-regime forces in the town Maarrat Misrin in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, on February 25, 2020. (AP)

Shelling and air strikes by Syrian regime forces killed at least three people on Wednesday in northwestern Syria, where dozens of villages, including major rebel strongholds in the last opposition-held area, have been captured over the past few days.

The new push by the Russian-backed Syrian regime could worsen the humanitarian crisis that has displaced nearly a million people and left more than 300 civilians dead since the beginning of December.

The Syrian Response Coordination Group, a relief group operating in the country's northwest, said that regime forces had struck numerous civilian targets in the past 24 hours, including eight schools, three medical centers, and several settlements where people displaced by the fighting had taken shelter.

'Silence by the international community'

The group's statement condemned the “silence by the international community” calling it an “open invitation” for Russian-backed regime forces to continue its assault.

The violence came as a Russian delegation arrived in Turkey later Wednesday to resume talks aimed at easing tensions in the northwestern Idlib region.

The area is the country's last opposition-controlled stronghold and the Syrian regime offensive there, backed by Russia, has created a humanitarian catastrophe with more than 900,000 people displaced from their homes in nearly three months.

Turkey and Russia back rival groups in the Syrian conflict and over the past weeks Ankara sent thousands of Turkish troops to Idlib.

Clashes between Turkish and regime troops so far this month have left 15 Turkish soldiers and a contractor dead.

Regime forces said they captured, in addition to dozens of villages, some strategic hills deep inside the heavily fortified areas once held by the opposition. It said the villages captured include former strongholds such as Kafranbel, Has, Kfar Sajneh and al Dar al Kabira.

The announcement came a day after shelling and air strikes in Idlib province left at least 16 civilians dead, including students and teachers in a school in Idlib province.

On the other side, moderate opposition forces on Monday took a key village in northern Syria after clashes with the Assad regime and its allies in the region.

Moderate forces took the village of al Nayrab in Saraqib – a gateway into the embattled Idlib province ­– after an operation that started on midday against Iranian-backed terrorist groups, regime forces, and Russian warplanes.

Regime forces withdrew from the village with many casualties.

An air strike on the opposition-held village of Arnabeh on Wednesday morning killed three people, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitoring group, and Idlib-based activist Hadi Abdullah.

A doctor in Idlib said in a video released late Tuesday that the medical conditions are deteriorating in Idlib.

"The medical situation is getting worse and worse," said the doctor who identified himself as Ihsan Eidi. The video was released by a charity organisation known as Islamic Relief Worldwide.

The doctor said more than 50 hospitals and health centers have gone out of service over the past nine months as conditions worsened.

"We had little equipment and most of it was damaged by the bombs, unfortunately," the doctor said. He added that with the flow of displaced people in the cold weather, tent settlements have become overcrowded, which makes disease spread more easily.

Also Wednesday, a car bombing wounded a Palestinian official near the capital Damascus, according to the Observatory and the pro-regime Sham FM radio station.

The name of the wounded official in the Damascus suburb of Qatana has not been made public.

Source: AP