We visit one family whose home was destroyed in one of the attacks carried out by the regime.

A displaced Syrian child sleeps on a mat laid out on the floor of an olive grove in the town of Atmeh, Idlib province, Syria. May 19, 2019. (Reuters)

More than one month of Russian-backed Syrian regime attacks on civilians has displaced hundreds of thousands in north-west Syria.

Some of these Syrians fear they will never be able to come back "home".

TRT World's Obaida Hitto visited one such family whose house was destroyed in one of these attacks in Idlib province.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies