Quadrilateral meeting involving defence ministers and intelligence chiefs discussed strengthening security in Syria and normalising ties between Ankara and Damascus.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar (front C) and Head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Hakan Fidan (front R) are received by Türkiye's Ambassador to Moscow Mehmet Samsar (front L) in Moscow, Russia. (AA)

The defence ministers and intelligence chiefs of Türkiye, Russia, Iran and Syrian regime held "constructive" talks in Moscow, Ankara said.

The Turkish Defence Ministry statement said on Tuesday the ministers and intelligence service chiefs discussed strengthening security in Syria and the normalisation of ties between Ankara and Damascus in the meeting.

The quadrilateral meeting comprising the intelligence chiefs of the four countries discussed stepping up efforts for the return of Syrian refugees to their country, the Turkish Defence Ministry said.

The statement came after Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) head Hakan Fidan attended a meeting with their counterparts in Russia's capital.

“Quadrilateral meeting on Syria discussed fight against terrorist organisations and all extremist groups on Syrian territory,” it added.

The parties also reiterated their respect for the Syria's territorial integrity.

“As a result of the meeting, which was held in a constructive atmosphere, the importance of the continuation of the meetings in the quadrilateral format was emphasised to ensure and maintain stability in Syria and the region as a whole,” the statement read.

High-level talks

Last December, defence ministers and intelligence chiefs of Türkiye, Russia and the Syrian regime met in Moscow and agreed to continue tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the wider region.

Iran was also included in the talks, with Türkiye previously saying that Ankara would be "pleased if Iran is involved in this process."

Earlier this month, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu signalled that a meeting between the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Russia, Iran and Syria is likely to be held in early May in Moscow.

Although no date or location has yet been announced, the foreign ministers' meeting would continue restarting high-level talks between Türkiye and its neighbour Syria since the country was plunged into a civil war in 2011.

