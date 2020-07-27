Fast News

It's the second security incident on a US-led coalition military base in the last 72-hours.

FILE: Coalition forces instructors monitor as they train Iraqi Army's 53rd Brigade in a live ammunition training exercise at Taji military base north of Baghdad, Iraq August 9, 2017. (Reuters Archive)

Eyewitnesses confirm two major explosions at the Taji military base in Iraq's Baghdad.

Three rockets hit the base on Monday night, but no casualties were reported, Iraq's military said in a statement.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

It comes after Katyusha rockets hit the Besmaya base on Friday and caused some material damage, but no casualties, the Iraqi military said.

A number of rocket and mortar attacks have hit bases hosting coalition forces and landed near the US Embassy in Baghdad in recent months.

The US blames Iran-backed militia groups.

The latest uptick in attacks comes shortly before Iraq embarks on strategic talks with the US in which the presence of American forces in the country is expected to top the agenda.

The US has criticised Iraq’s federal government for being unable to reign in Iran-backed militia groups it believes are orchestrating the attacks.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi has pledged to protect American installations from attacks, US officials said.

