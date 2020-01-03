Fast News

President Trump ordered Qasem Soleimani's "killing" after a pro-Iran mob laid siege to the US embassy in Baghdad, the Pentagon said. Hashd al Shaabi deputy chief Abu Mahdi al Muhandis was also killed in the strike.

Protesters demonstrate over the US air strike in Iraq that killed Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps General Qasem Soleimani in Tehran, Iran. January 3, 2020. (Vahid Salemi / AP)

Friday, January 3

Esmail Qaani new Quds chief after Soleimani killing

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed Esmail Qaani as the new head of the Revolutionary Guards' foreign operations arm.

"Following the martyrdom of the glorious general haj Qasem Soleimani, I name Brigadier General Esmail Qaani as the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC).

Act of aggression on Iraq – PM Abdul Mahdi

The air strike on Baghdad airport is an act of aggression on Iraq and a breach of its sovereignty that will lead to war in Iraq, the region, and the world, Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi said in a statement.

"Liquidation operations (assassinations) of leading Iraqi officials or from a friendly country on Iraqi soil is a brazen violation of Iraq's sovereignty and blatant attack on the nation's dignity," he said.

The strike also violated the conditions of US military presence in Iraq and should be met with legislation that safeguards Iraq's security and sovereignty, Abdul Mahdi added.

US citizens urged to depart Iraq

The US embassy in Baghdad urged all citizens to depart Iraq immediately, hours after the US killed Soleimani and Muhandis in an air strike.

"Due to heightened tensions in Iraq and the region, the US Embassy urges American citizens to heed the January 2020 Travel Advisory and depart Iraq immediately. US citizens should depart via airline while possible, and failing that, to other countries via land," it said in a statement.

'A gruesome crime' - Rouhani

Iran and the "free nations of the region" will take revenge on the US for killing Soleimani, President Hasan Rouhani said.

"There is no doubt that the great nation of Iran and the other free nations of the region will take revenge for this gruesome crime from criminal America," Rouhani said, referring to Iran's allies across the Middle East.

Soleimani's "martyrdom ... by the aggressor and criminal America has saddened the heart of the nation of Iran and all the nations of the region," he said in a statement posted on the Iranian government website.

Declaring three days of mourning across the country, Iran's Khamenei vowed to take "severe revenge" for 62-year-old Soleimani's death.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed the US strike as "extremely dangerous and a foolish escalation."

Top official Mohsen Rezai pledged to "exact terrible vengeance upon America," and Tehran's top security council said it would hold an urgent meeting.

The US' act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani—THE most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al—is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation.



Will Iran retaliate? Experts speculate

"In terms of a decapitation strike, what just happened is the most major decapitation strike that the US has ever pulled off," said Phillip Smyth, a US-based specialist in Shia armed groups.

He said it would have "bigger" ramifications than the 2011 US operation that killed al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden and the 2019 American raid that killed Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi.

"There is no comparison," he added.

But others said it remains unclear how Iran could respond to the blow.

"A lot of the focus is on what is the price that the US is gonna pay and how Iran will retaliate against the US," said Fanar Haddad of the Singapore University's Middle East Institute.

US Congress not informed of Iraq strike

US lawmakers, however, were not told in advance of Friday's attack, House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Eliot Engel said in a statement.

"Tonight’s air strike risks provoking further dangerous escalation of violence. America – and the world – cannot afford to have tensions escalate to the point of no return," US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"The Administration has conducted tonight’s strikes in Iraq without an Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iran. Further, this action was taken without the consultation of the Congress," Pelosi said.

Ties between the US and Iran have deteriorated since Washington pulled out of the landmark nuclear deal with Tehran in 2018.

It then reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran, aiming to choke off its oil exports.

Oil prices soar

Oil prices soared following Friday's attack, with Brent surging 4.4 percent to $69.16 and WTI jumping 4.3 percent to 63.84.

The attack threatens to destabilise Iraq, which has close political and military ties with both Tehran and Washington.

The US led the 2003 invasion against then-dictator Saddam Hussein and has worked closely with Iraqi officials since.

But its influence has waned compared with that of Tehran, which has carefully crafted personal ties with Iraqi politicians and armed factions, even during Saddam's reign.

Iraqi officials have warned in recent months that their country could be used as an arena for score-settling between Iran and the US.

What is the Hashd?

The Hashd al Shaadi is an Iraqi paramilitary force with close ties to Iran. It is also known as the Popular Mobilisation Units.

The Hashd is a network of mostly-Shia armed units, many of whom have close ties to Tehran, but which have been officially incorporated into Iraq's state security forces.

The units joined forces to fight Daesh group in 2014, after many of them built up years of fighting experience during Iraq's war years, including against the US.

Strike near Baghdad airport

Trump tweeted out a picture of the US flag without any explanation, as the pre-dawn developments marked the most major escalation yet in a feared proxy war between Iran and the US on Iraqi soil.

Early Friday, a volley of missiles hit Baghdad's international airport, striking a convoy belonging to the Hashd al Shaabi.

Just a few hours later, the IRGC announced Soleimani "was martyred in an attack by America on Baghdad airport this morning."

The Hashd confirmed both Soleimani and Muhandis were killed in what it said was a "US strike that targeted their car on the Baghdad International Airport road."

The Pentagon said Soleimani had been "actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region."

It said it took "decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani," but did not specify how.

US officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that Soleimani had been killed in a drone strike in Baghdad.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted that Iraqis are dancing in the street after Soleimani's death.

Iran's Qasem Soleimani killed in US strike

Top Iranian commander Major General Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US strike on Baghdad's international airport, Iran and the US confirmed, in the most dramatic episode yet of escalating tensions between the two countries.

The Pentagon said US President Donald Trump ordered Soleimani's "killing," after a pro-Iran mob this week laid siege to the US embassy in Baghdad.

A mob of Hashd al Shaabi supporters surrounded the US embassy on Tuesday in outrage over American air strikes that killed 25 fighters from the network's hardline Kataib Hezbollah faction, which is backed by Iran.

The US had acted in response to a rocket attack days earlier that had killed an American contractor working in Iraq.

Trump had blamed Iran for a spate of rocket attacks targeting US forces as well as the siege at the embassy, saying: "They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat."

Soleimani was a top general in Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps and the leader of the elite Quds Force.

He also served as Iran's point man on Iraq, visiting the country in times of turmoil.

Hashd al Shaabi or Iraq's paramilitary Popular Militarisation Units deputy chief Abu Mahdi al Muhandis was also killed in the strike.

Muhandis was the Hashd's deputy chief but widely recognised as the real shot-caller within the group. He was also the founder of the Kataib Hezbollah.

Both were sanctioned by US.

