The Nakba Day comes as tensions have been running high amid repeated Israeli arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank and killing of a trailblazer journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Thousands of Palestinians marched through central Ramallah for the main Nakba rally, with crowds also turning out in besieged Gaza. (AA)

Thousands of Palestinians have rallied to mark the "Nakba," or catastrophe, 74 years after Israel's creation, with condemnation spreading over a police raid on the funeral of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

During Sunday’s rally, protesters flew coloured balloons bearing the names of cities occupied by Israel in 1948, while some were seen holding pictures of journalist Abu Akleh.

“Our return is inevitable,” and “Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Palestine,” were among banners carried by flag-waving protesters in besieged Gaza.

“The Palestinian lands will remain a scene of an open conflict with the enemy until liberation,” Louay al Qaryuti, a leading member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, told the rally.

Observed on May 15 annually, the Nakba Day, or the Catastrophe Day, marks the 1948 forced expulsion of nearly 800,000 Palestinians from their homes.

Palestinians legally hold the "right of return" to their own lands, which are now considered Israeli territory, according to the UN General Assembly Resolution 194 of 1948.

Protesters held posters of recently slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a highly respected reporter who was killed while wearing a helmet and a bulletproof vest marked "Press" in Jenin. (AFP)

Al Jazeera airs journalist's final work

The annual demonstrations across the occupied West Bank, occupied East Jerusalem, besieged Gaza and inside Israel came with tensions high over the killing of 51-year-old Al Jazeera reporter Abu Akleh.

The Palestinian-American was shot dead on Wednesday during an Israeli raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank. Abu Akleh's employer said that the Israeli army "assassinated" her in "cold blood".

The scenes sparked international condemnation, including from the United States, United Nations and the European Union, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling for a "credible" investigation into Abu Akleh's death.

Al Jazeera aired Abu Akleh's final report on Sunday, which was scheduled to be aired on the 74th commemoration of Nakba with an emotional message.

"Our late colleague Shireen Abu Akleh prepared this report to commemorate the Nakba two days before her assassination by Israeli occupation forces," Al Jazeera Arabic said in a tweet. "She did not know it would be her last."

Palestinians carry a large national flag and giant mock keys during the rally, which became symbolic of belonging and full faith in the day of their return. (AP)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies