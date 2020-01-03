Fast News

FILE PHOTO: A portrait of Quds Force Commander Major General Qassem Soleimani is held up during a demonstration in Baghdad, March 31, 2015. (Reuters)

Major-General Qasem Soleimani, head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards elite Quds Force, was killed early on Friday in a US air strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport, the Pentagon said.

It confirmed that US President Donald Trump ordered the killing "in a decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad."

It added, "General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more."

Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed in a statement that Soleimani was killed along with Abu Mahdi al Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces, or PMF.

Ahmed al-Assadi, a spokesman for PMF blamed US and Israel.

"The American and Israeli enemy is responsible for killing the mujahideen Abu Mahdi al Muhandis and Qasem Soleimani," he said.

Strikes had been carried out against two targets linked to Iran in Baghdad on Thursday, US officials earlier told Reuters.

Iraqi paramilitary groups said on Friday that three rockets hit Baghdad International Airport, killing five members of Iraqi paramilitary groups and two "guests".

The rockets landed near the air cargo terminal, burning two vehicles, killing and injuring several people.

Local militia commander Abu Muntathar al Hussaini told Reuters:

"Haj Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al Muhandis were riding in one vehicle when it was struck by two successive guided missiles launched from an American helicopter while they were on their way from the arrivals hall on the road that leads out of Baghdad Airport."

He said the second vehicle was carrying bodyguards from the PMF and was hit by one rocket.

"The American criminals had detailed information on the convoy’s movements."

Oil prices were up $2 on the news.

The high-profile assassinations are seen as a massive blow to Iran, which has been locked in a long conflict with US that escalated sharply last week with the storming of the US embassy perimeter in Iraq by pro-Iranian militiamen following an American air raid on an Iraqi Shia militia.

Soleimani, who has led the foreign arm of the Revolutionary Guards and has had a key role in fighting in Syria and Iraq, acquired celebrity status at home and abroad.

He was instrument al in the spread of Iranian influence in the Middle East, which the US and Tehran's regional foes Saudi Arabia and Israel have struggled to keep in check.

He survived several assassination attempts against him by Western, Israeli and Arab agencies over the past two decades.

Soleimani's Quds Force, tasked with carrying out operations beyond Iran's borders, shored up support for Syria's Assad regime when it looked close to defeat in the civil war raging since 2011 and also helped militiamen defeat Daesh in Iraq.

Soleimani became head of the Quds Force in 1998, a position in which he kept a low profile for years while he strengthened Iran's ties with Hezbollah in Lebanon, Assad regime and Shia militia groups in Iraq.

Source: AP