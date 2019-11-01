Fast News

This still, taken on November 1, 2019 in Mardin province, shows Turkish and Russian troops starting their first joint ground patrols in northern Syria. (AA)

Turkish and Russian troops on Friday began their first joint ground patrols in northern Syria under a deal reached last month to clear the area of terrorists.

Turkey's National Defence Ministry said that "the first Turkish-Russian joint patrols with ground and air units are underway east of Ad Darbasiyah in northeast Syria as agreed between Turkish and Russian presidents in Sochi on 22 October," the ministry said on Twitter.

On October 22, Turkey and Russia reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 kilometres south of Turkey's border with northern Syria within 150 hours and security forces from Turkey and Russia would conduct joint patrols there.

The 150-hour period ended on Tuesday.

The deal came after Turkey launched anti-terror Operation Peace Spring on October 9 to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG/PYD is the Syrian offshoot of PKK.

