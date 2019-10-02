Fast News

Two demonstrators were shot dead on Wednesday in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah, a health official said, bringing the death toll in violent protests across the country this week to five.

Abdulhussein al Jaberi, the health chief for Dhi Qar province, told AFP news agency that another five protesters and 11 security force members were wounded in the latest clashes.

For a second day, angry crowds had gathered across Iraqi cities to protest unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in a rare leaderless movement.

On Tuesday, security forces in Baghdad confronted crowds with water cannons, tear gas, rubber bullets and live fire, leaving two dead and more than 200 wounded.

Demonstrations in Nasiriyah on Tuesday also left one dead.

President calls for calm

The violence prompted frantic calls for calm from Iraq's president and the United Nations, but protesters descended into the streets again on Wednesday.

In addition to Baghdad and Nasiriyah, crowds also gathered in the holy city of Najaf and the flashpoint southern city of Basra, which was rocked by protests last year.

Oil-rich Iraq has suffered for decades, from rule by Saddam Hussein including years subject to UN sanctions, to the 2003 US invasion and civil war it unleashed, and then the battle against Daesh, which was declared won in 2017.

Corruption is widespread and basic services like power and water are lacking.

