Lebanon is facing the “triple tragedy of a socio-economic crisis, Covid-19 and the ammonium nitrate explosion" that devastated the capital on Tuesday. The blast has killed at least 154 and injured more than 5,000 with many missing.

A rescue team surveys the site of this week's massive explosion in the port of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, August 7, 2020. (AP)

The UN human rights office has called for an independent investigation into the Beirut explosion, insisting that “victims’ calls for accountability must be heard”.

Spokesman Rupert Colville of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights cited the need for the international community to “step up” to help Lebanon with both a quick response and sustained engagement.

He said Lebanon is facing the "triple tragedy of a socio-economic crisis, Covid-19 and the ammonium nitrate explosion" that devastated the capital on Tuesday.

Colville also called for the poor and most vulnerable to be respected as Beirut and Lebanon rebuild, and urged Lebanese leaders to “overcome political stalemates and address the grievances of the population.” That was an allusion to large protests that broke out in Lebanon in October.

The death toll from the explosion has risen to 154, state news agency NNA cited Lebanon's health minister as saying on Friday.

Minister Hamad Hasan said one in five of the some 5,000 people injured in Tuesday's blast had required hospitalisation, and 120 were in critical condition, NNA reported.

'External interference'

Lebanon's president said an investigation into the Beirut port warehouse explosion was looking at whether it was caused by negligence, an accident or possible external interference, his office cited him as telling local media on Friday.

"The cause has not been determined yet. There is a possibility of external interference through a rocket or bomb or other act," President Michel Aoun said in comments carried by local media and confirmed by his office.

He said the probe into Tuesday's blast at a warehouse housing highly-explosive material was being conducted on three levels.

A man walks past rubble of damaged buildings following Tuesday's blast at Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 7, 2020. (Reuters)

WHO appeals for $15 million

The World Health Organization (WHO) is appealing for $15 million to cover emergency health needs in Lebanon.

The blast, which killed more than 150 and injured more than 5,000, also destroyed 17 containers holding WHO medical supplies including personal protective equipment, the agency's regional office for the Middle East said in a statement late on Thursday.

Five hospitals in the area affected by Tuesday's blast are either not functioning or partially functioning, and early reports indicate that many health centres and primary care facilities are also damaged or out of action, it said.

Three hospitals in #Beirut are non-functional & 2 others are partially damaged & functioning well below capacity, resulting in a loss of 500 hospital bed capacity. Many health centers & primary care facilities are also damaged and/or out of action as a result of the blast. pic.twitter.com/FO3lyYkJcH — WHO EMRO (@WHOEMRO) August 6, 2020

Rescuers recover more bodies

Rescue teams are searching the rubble of Beirut’s port for bodies, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon’s capital, killing nearly 150 people and wounding thousands.

French and Russian rescue teams with dogs are searching the area, and at least three more bodies were recovered during the past 24 hours.

The government has launched an investigation as it faces mounting criticism, with many Lebanese blaming the catastrophe on negligence and corruption.

The blast was apparently caused by the ignition of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, a chemical used for explosives and fertiliser, that had been stored at the port since being confiscated from an impounded cargo ship in 2013.

The blast shredded a large grain silo, devastated neighbourhoods near the port and left several city blocks littered with glass and rubble.

The UN children's agency UNICEF has said nearly 80,000 children are among the 300, 000 people left homeless, including many who have been separated from their families.

