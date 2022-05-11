Fast News

The US says the Al Jazeera reporter’s death must be “investigated transparently”, while the EU demands an independent probe into the circumstances of her death and condemns the targeting of journalists.

Abu Akleh became the 12th journalist from Al Jazeera to be killed on duty since it started broadcasting since 1996. (AFP)

The United States and the European Union have called for an investigation into the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead while covering an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank.

The Qatari state-owned channel said on Wednesday Abu Akleh, a 51-year-old Palestinian-American, was killed "in cold blood" and demanded Israeli forces be held accountable.

But Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett suggested "armed Palestinians" were "likely" responsible. Israel’s military chief later said it was unclear who fired the fatal shot, and added that a probe was under way.

"We're encouraging both sides to participate in that investigation so that we can get down to why this happened," Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the United Nations, said.

She added that Washington's "highest priority is protection of American citizens and the protection of journalists".

We are heartbroken by and strongly condemn the killing of American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the West Bank. The investigation must be immediate and thorough and those responsible must be held accountable. Her death is an affront to media freedom everywhere. — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) May 11, 2022

The EU also condemned the killing and demanded an independent investigation into the circumstances of Abu Akleh's death.

"It is essential that a thorough, independent investigation clarifies all the circumstances...as soon as possible and that those responsible are brought to justice," a statement by the EU's External Action Service said.

"It is unacceptable to target journalists while they perform their job. Journalists covering conflict situations must be ensured safety and protection at all times."

'Giving voice to the voiceless'

Abu Akleh was widely hailed for her bravery and professionalism. In an interview shortly before her death, she described herself as a "product of Jerusalem", with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict shaping much of her life.

Al Jazeera's newsdesk told Abu Akleh it would keep a spot for her "at the top of the hour", after she said in an email she was going to cover an Israeli operation in the Palestinian town of Jenin.

"But she never turned up," said Mohamed Moawad, the channel's head of output, fighting back tears as he told of the final contacts with the veteran journalist on a typically risky mission.

"The last communication was 20 minutes before this heinous crime happened," Moawad said, shortly after staff held their own broadcast tribute to the 51-year-old.

Instead of her live report from the raid, Al Jazeera staff were shaken to see social media images indicating she had been shot.

Moawad said another journalist soon sent a message informing them she had died three kilometres (nearly two miles) from the edge of Jenin. She had been with four other journalists, all wearing blue press vests and helmets.

"She was everywhere where there was a story. She has been everywhere to give voice to the voiceless," said Moawad.

