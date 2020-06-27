Fast News

The financial aid came a day after the US announced a "sustained sanctions" campaign against the Syrian regime and its allies.

The US has provided $21 million financial aid to YPG/PKK-led SDF to alleviate impacts of Caesar Act, sources told Anadolu Agency.

Washington imposed sanctions June 17 on Bashar Al Assad, his wife and his inner circle for alleged involvement in war crimes, as part of the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act.

President Donald Trump signed the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act in December.

Today @realDonaldTrump signed the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection of 2019 into law - an important step to promote accountability for the Assad regime, which has committed large-scale atrocities in #Syria. The world must stand united in condemning Assad's brutality. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 21, 2019

The sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the terror group used the aid to increase members’ salaries in the occupied regions by 150 percent.

The aid was not a one-time payment and US officials reportedly pledged similar support in the event the group needs more help, according to sources.

Anadolu Agency contacted US-led coalition's spokesman Colonel Myles Caggins about the reported aid but he referred the question to the State Department.

Caggins said the coalition recently provided $1.2 million for Covid-19 prevention and medical supplies to the SDF, which is largely manned by YPG/PKK terrorists.

A State Department spokesperson said the agency did not provide any financial aid to the SDF.

The PKK is a designated terrorist organisation in Turkey and the US, but Washington has refrained from similarly labelling its Syrian cousin as it continues to rely heavily on the YPG as its primary partner in northeastern Syria despite Ankara's objections.

US support for the YPG, the PKK’s Syrian offshoot, has been a major strain on US-Turkish relations.

In its more than 30-year armed campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

