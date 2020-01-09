Fast News

President Trump said new "powerful sanctions" on Iran will remain until it abandons nuclear plans and ends support for terrorism. Both countries appeared ready to defuse the crisis caused by US killing of Quds Force commander Soleimani.

This January 8, 2020 satellite image released by Planet Labs Inc., and annotated analysis by Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey (MIIS), reportedly shows damage to Ain al Asad US airbase in Iraq after it was hit by rockets from Iran. (AFP)

Thursday, January 9

Harsher revenge around the corner - IRGC

Revolutionary Guards commander Abdollah Araghi said Iran would take "harsher revenge soon" after Tehran launched missile attacks on US targets in Iraq in retaliation for last week's US killing of an Iranian general, Tasnim news agency reported.

In a separate report, Tasnim quoted the deputy head of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Ali Fadavi, as saying Iranian missile attacks on US targets were a display of Iran's military power and said US forces "couldn't do a damn thing."

Iran informs UN Iraqi base attacks a measured response

Iran is informing the United Nations that it took “a measured and proportionate military response” to the US airstrike that killed its top military commander and “does not seek escalation or war.”

But Iran’s UN Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi warned that Tehran would “vigorously” respond to “any further military adventurism against it” and “any aggression.”

Ravanchi said Iran was exercising its right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

“The operation was precise and targeted military objectives thus leaving no collateral damage to civilians assets in the area,” Ravanchi said.

Iran strike meant to kill Americans - Joint Chief of Staff chair

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he believes Iran’s missile strikes were intended to kill Americans.

Milley and Defence Secretary Mark Esper told reporters that 11 ballistic missiles that landed at Asad airbase in Iraq inflicted moderate damage, such as destroying or damaging tents and a helicopter, but no Americans were killed or injured.

“I believe based on what I saw and what I know is that they were intended to cause structural damage, destroy vehicles and equipment and aircraft and to kill personnel,” Milley said.

Milley said the fact that no one was killed was due to the defensive procedures and the effectiveness of US early warning system.

Waterway diversions in Gulf

A handful of major shippers operating in the Gulf Strait are curtailing operations there.

Several oil tankers operated by major players have diverted away from the Persian Gulf or delayed loading by several days.

That's according to Reid I'Anson, global energy economist at Kpler, a data intelligence company.

I'Anson said a tanker chartered by Brazilian oil giant Petrobras was supposed to load up with oil in Basra on January 5, but instead, it left the Gulf Strait empty. He said another tanker operated by a major oil shipper has been idling in the Arabian Sea for about a week.

I'Anson says the disruptions are minor right now. But he said, “That’s a lot of money to be out in the sea with no oil going nowhere.”

One-fifth of the oil consumed by the world passes through the narrow waterway, which Iranian officials threatened to close in April in response to US sanctions.

Turkish Airlines temporarily cancels Iran, Iraq flights

Turkey’s national airline has temporarily cancelled flights to Iran and Iraq.

Turkish Airlines flights would be suspended as a precaution until 1800 GMT Thursday.

Turkish Airlines flights will not use Iraqi and Iranian airspaces during this time and planes would change their routes, the agency said.

Commercial airlines are rerouting flights throughout the Middle East to avoid potential danger during heightened tensions between the United States and Iran.

Also Wednesday, a Ukrainian passenger jet crashed shortly after taking off from Iran’s capital killing 167 passengers and nine crew members just hours after Iran’s ballistic missile attack. Iranian officials said they suspected a mechanical issue.

'Powerful sanctions', not war

President Donald Trump, used his address late on Wednesday from the White House, to speak directly to Iran, saying, “We want you to have a future and a great future."

He said the US is ready to embrace peace and all who seek it.

Trump said the US will immediately impose new sanctions on Iran in response to the missile attacks on military bases in Iraq that house US troops.

Those new "powerful sanctions" will remain until Iran abandons its nuclear ambitions and ends its support for terrorism, he said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies