The global coronavirus pandemic has affected more than 5.9 million people, with over 361,000 deaths. Here are coronavirus-related updates for May 29:

A woman photographs a memorial for those who have died from the coronavirus outside The Green-Wood Cemetery, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Brooklyn borough of New York, US, May 27, 2020. (Reuters)

Friday, May 29, 2020

US deaths rise to 101,573

The United States recorded 1,297 coronavirus deaths bringing its total to 101,573 since the global pandemic began, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The country has also officially logged 1,720,613 cases of the virus, far more than any other nation, the tracker kept by the Baltimore-based university showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Friday).

China reports no new coronavirus cases

China reported no new confirmed virus cases in the mainland as of the end of May 28, down from two a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission also confirmed five new asymptomatic cases on May 28, down from 23 a day earlier.

Brazil registers record 26,417 coronavirus cases in a day

Brazil reported a daily record of 26,417 new coronavirus cases, according to the Health Ministry, bringing its total tally to 438,238, second only to the United States in confirmed cases.

Brazil's death toll rose 1,156 from a day earlier to 26,754 confirmed fatalities from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, just shy of a record 1,188 deaths registered on May 21.

South Korea reports 58 new virus cases, China none.

South Korea has reported 58 new cases of the virus, all in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, as officials scramble to stem transmissions linked to a massive e-commerce warehouse near the capital.

The figures announced Friday by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought national totals to 11,402 infections and 269 deaths.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun called for officials to examine working conditions at warehouses of online shopping companies, which have seen orders surge during the pandemic, and other congested workplaces where infection risks may be high.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels admit virus spread

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have acknowledged for the first time that the virus has spread to multiple governorates under their control.

The Houthi health ministry buried the admission in a muted statement Thursday, saying only that authorities are working to trace and isolate infected cases that have been recorded in the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces across the war-torn country.

The rebels have officially reported just four cases, including one fatality, and have muzzled doctors and journalists who try to speak out about a dramatic surge in deaths among those with virus symptoms.

