The footage shows the teens tied up together while being flogged with a belt.
A video, allegedly leaked from a YPG-run prison in Syria's Manbij, shows two Arab teenagers being beaten for refusing to join in the terrorist organisation.
It's alleged the youngsters are from the Al Damalha tribe, who were also forced to buy weapons from the terror group.
