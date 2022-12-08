Fast News

China's foreign ministry this week described Xi's trip as the "largest-scale diplomatic activity between China and the Arab world" since the People's Republic of China was founded. (Reuters)

Chinese President Xi Jinping has met Saudi Arabia's crown prince on an Arab outreach visit that will yield billions of dollars in deals and has drawn Washington's ire.

About $30 billion in agreements will be signed on Thursday, Saudi state media said, as China seeks to shore up its Covid-hit economy and as the Saudis, long-term US allies, push to diversify their economic and political alliances.

Xi, who flew in on Wednesday, was greeted with a handshake by 37-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, de facto ruler of the world's biggest oil exporter, at Yamamah Palace.

Arab leaders also began to converge on the Saudi capital ahead of a summit with Xi, the leader of the world's number-two economy, who will hold separate talks with the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council before leaving on Friday.

After Xi's arrival on Wednesday, Saudi state media announced 34 investment agreements in sectors including green hydrogen, information technology, transport and construction.

The official Saudi Press Agency did not provide details but said two-way trade totalled $80 billion in 2021 and $27 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

State broadcaster Al Ekhbariya said another 20 agreements worth $29.3 billion were due to be signed on Thursday.

Riyadh-based diplomats said Thursday was expected to be devoted to meetings including with King Salman, the 86-year-old monarch, and his son, Crown Prince Mohammed.

The two men stood side-by-side as a brass band played their national anthems, then chatted as they walked into the palace, which is the king's official residence and seat of the royal court. (Reuters)

'Raising pace' of cooperation

Xi may also hold bilateral talks before the summit meetings with other Arab leaders who have arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of Friday's summits, Riyadh-based diplomats said.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, Tunisian President Kais Saied, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas and Sudan's leader Abdel Fattah al Burhan were all flying in on Thursday.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani, Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch and Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati have also confirmed their attendance.

It has not escaped the attention of the White House, which warned of "the influence that China is trying to grow around the world", calling its objectives "not conducive to preserving the international rules-based order".

Washington has long been a close partner of Riyadh, but the relationship is currently roiled by disagreements on a number of issues including energy policy and security.

