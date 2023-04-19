Fast News

Stampede triggered by charity handout in capital Sanaa leaves nearly 80 people dead and over 100 injured, Houthi officials say.

This is a developing story and will be updated. (TRTWorld)

At least 79 people have been left dead and 110 injured in Yemen's capital Sanaa when a stampede broke out during a charity handout, Houthi rebels said.

At least "79 were killed an 110 were injured" on Thursday following the incident in the Bab al-Yemen area, said a health official in Sanaa — a toll confirmed by two other health officials.

The casualties occurred "during a random distribution of sums of money by some merchants," a spokesperson for the Houthi-run Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The crush took place in the Old City in the center of Sanaa when hundreds of poor people gathered at the event organised by merchants without coordination with local authorities, according to the officials.

Two organisers detained

Eyewitnesses, Abdel-Rahman Ahmed and Yahia Mohsen, said armed Houthis shot in the air in an attempt to control the crowd, apparently striking an electrical wire and causing it to explode. That sparked panic and people began stampeding, they said.

The Houthi-run Interior Ministry said it had detained two organisers and an investigation was under way.

Yemen's capital is run by Houthis when they descended from their northern stronghold in 2014, and removed the internationally recognised government.

The Houthi move prompted a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 to try to restore the internationally recognised government.

The war has killed more than 150,000 people, including fighters and civilians, and created one of the world's worst humanitarian disasters.

Source: AFP