Insight

The ‘Arab Street’ is firmly pro-Palestinian, even if their governments aren’t. Despite the risks, it’s unlikely that Bahrain reverses course on Israel.

Late last month, Israel’s chief diplomat Yair Lapid paid a historic visit to Bahrain for the opening of his country’s embassy in Manama. While in the Gulf country, he met with King Hamad Al Khalifa, Lapid’s counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, and other high-ranking Bahraini officials.

Not all in the Arabian archipelago were happy. Hundreds of Bahrainis took to the streets to protest Lapid’s visit and demand the closure of Israel’s diplomatic mission. Such unrest was not a shock given that less than 20 percent of Bahrainis support formalised relations with Israel, according to one poll.

Nonetheless, the protests were a reminder to all other Arab states that the Palestinian issue remains relevant on the ‘Arab Street’—a fact for leaders in the region to consider before going the normalisation route with Israel.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain were the first two Arab states in the Abraham Accords. Yet these two Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members faced significantly different levels of domestic and regional threats as a result of their decisions to formalise their decades-old under-the-table relations with Tel Aviv. The risks of the Abraham Accords playing out in problematic ways have been much higher in Bahrain than in the UAE, which enjoys far more political stability and wealth than the island kingdom.

Bahrain has experienced sporadic episodes of militancy against the backdrop of unresolved political and social problems for years. “The Bahrain situation is unique because the monarchy is already illegitimate in the eyes of a large part of the population,” explained Ryan Bohl, a Middle East analyst at risk consultancy Stratfor/Rane, in an interview with TRT World.

In Bahrain, there has been a history of street activism. Compared to the UAE, Bahrain has a strong civil society —one that has long cared about the Palestinian question.

“As early as 1947, news of the United Nations partition plan sparked demonstrations in Manama, where a rising movement for liberation from British colonial rule demanded solidarity with the Palestinians,” explained Dr Elham Fakhro, a visiting scholar at the University of Exeter.

“Demonstrations in their favor erupted at every juncture: during the 1956, 1967 and 1973 Arab-Israeli wars, during Israel’s 1982 siege and bombardment of Beirut and during successive Israeli assaults on the Gaza Strip in 2002 and 2006.”

Amid the Arab Spring protests of 2011, there were cases of Bahrainis waiving both Bahraini and Palestinian flags. The inclusion of the latter represented pan-Arab unity to some and a common struggle against injustice to others.

Even prior to the Abraham Accords, Bahraini citizens protested their government’s perceived abandonment of the Palestinian struggle when Manama was helping the Trump administration sell the “Deal of the Century”. Then after Bahrain had announced its decision to join the Abraham Accords in September 2020, 17 political and civil society organisations representing widespread segments of Bahrain’s society (Sunni and Shia, secularists and Islamists, labour groups, leftists, etc) signed a statement denouncing normalisation.

“Protests and political demonstrations in Bahrain are nothing new although from the authorities' point of view it is probably not ideal that another source of grievance has been added to an already combustible mix, especially one that has the potential to cut across sectarian and other divides in the country,” Dr Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, a Middle East fellow at the Baker Institute, told TRT World.

“Bahrain has always had a strong pan-Arab and Islamic current in its domestic politics, going back to the earliest stages of the Arab-Israeli conflict, and the latest protests indicate that the issue retains its mobilizing power among Bahraini citizens from multiple backgrounds.”

Domestic anger aside, Bahrain stays the normalisation course

All the risks of domestic unrest aside, it is difficult to see Manama reversing course when it comes to strengthening ties with Israel.

As the only GCC state to refrain from making any diplomatic overtures to Iran this year, Bahrain remains extremely concerned about (what officials in Manama see as) a grave threat to Bahraini security posed by Tehran.

Viewing Israel as an important partner in the struggle against Iran’s foreign policy agendas, Bahrain sees the Jewish state as an important player for Manama to move closer to. This is especially so against the backdrop of mounting concerns about Washington’s commitment to the region in the aftermath of the botched US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Additionally, although US lawmakers and members of the Biden administration will continue discussing human rights abuses in Bahrain, the GCC country’s normalised relationship with Israel and outreach to Jewish organisations in the US will enhance the Manama regime’s reputation in Washington.

Even before the 2011 Arab Spring crisis that put Bahrain’s human rights abuses in more of an international spotlight, the leadership in Manama began highlighting Bahrain’s tolerance of Jews and the history of this religious minority in the country for reasons that some observers concluded was mainly about cementing the Gulf country’s ties to Washington.

Expansion of the Abraham Accords

Looking ahead, with the US and Israel working to bring more states into the Abraham Accords, these Arab governments face a dilemma.

Should they join the UAE and Bahrain in trying to bury the Palestinian issue in exchange for normalised relations with Israel?

Or should they join Arab countries like Algeria, Kuwait, and Qatar, which stand by the Arab Peace Initiative (linking normalisation to Israel returning to its 1967 and accepting a sovereign Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem)?

If one ignores the people and the concept of Palestine altogether, it is understandable why some Arab governments have chosen the normalisation route.

Whether focused on military ties, trade, investment, technology, energy, agriculture, tourism, education, or countless other domains, Arab countries can gain from formalised partnerships with Israel — a wealthy, highly educated, and innovative country in the region. The Arab states which normalised relations with Tel Aviv last year seek to benefit from newly formalised relations with Israel in some ambitious ways.

But, again, a problem for at least some of these governments is that many Arab countries’ populations are unlikely to ignore the Palestinian plight altogether. Not only was this reality on display in Bahrain this month following Lapid’s visit, but it was also highlighted this May when anti-Israel protests took place in 46 Moroccan cities amid the 11-day Gaza-Israel war.

Naturally, as the US is working to bring more Arab/Muslim countries onto the normalisation route, Washington will want to help Bahrain’s government and others contain any destabilising consequences of their decision to open full-fledged diplomatic relations with Israel.

This is largely so that other states in the Middle East and/or Africa will look at the experience of countries in the Abraham Accords and be encouraged to join. As those in Biden’s team have repeatedly stated, expansion of the Abraham Accords is a goal for the administration.

Disclaimer: The viewpoints expressed by the authors do not necessarily reflect the opinions, viewpoints and editorial policies of TRT World.



We welcome all pitches and submissions to TRT World Opinion – please send them via email, to opinion.editorial@trtworld.com