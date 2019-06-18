Tributes pour in for Egypt's only democratically elected president and Democratic presidential hopefuls hit the campaign trail in the US - We look at the most striking images on June 18 and June 19.

Egypt's former President Mohamed Morsi reportedly died after an heart attack while in court on Monday.

Morsi, the only freely elected leader in Egypt's history, was overthrown in a military coup in July 2013.

His death has led to a huge outpouring of grief among his supporters, both politicians and ordinary Egyptians.

Here we look at some of the reactions, as well as the other images making the news today.

A woman in New York prays during a protest against Egypt's military regime after news of former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi's death broke out [Atilgan Ozdil] (Atılgan Özdil / AA)

A man wears a t-shirt carrying the Rabaa symbol during an event mourning Mohamed Morsi in New York. The four finger salute became an iconic gesture for those opposed to the 2013 military coup in Egypt, which ousted Morsi. [Atilgan Ozdil] (AA)

Mourners perform a funeral prayer for former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi outside the Egyptian consulate in Istanbul [Onur Coban] (AA)

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders, speaks at the Poor People's Moral Action Congress presidential forum in Washington, Monday, June 17, 2019. [Susan Walsh] (AP)

People protest Quebec's new Bill 21, which will ban teachers, police, government lawyers and others in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols such as Muslim head coverings and Sikh turbans, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, June 17, 2019. [Christinne Muschi] (Reuters)

A woman sits on the pavement at El Chaparral port of entry to the United States, in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on June 17, 2019. [Agustin Paullier] (AFP)

Afghan girls pose for a photograph on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. [Rahmat Gul] (AP)

Activists display anti-China placards and flags during a protest at a park in Manila on June 18, 2019, after a Chinese vessel last week collided with a Philippine fishing boat which sank in the disputed South China Sea and sailed away sparking outrage. - The sinking of the Filipino fishing boat by the Chinese vessel in the disputed South China Sea was "just a collision", the Philippine's President Rodrigo Duterte said on June 17 as he moved to soothe anger over the crash. [Ted Alhibe] (AFP)

