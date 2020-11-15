Fast News

The 14th round of the 2020 F1 season is taking place without spectators as the novel coronavirus continues to affect daily and social life.

Renault's Esteban Ocon and Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas spin at the start of the race, Istanbul Park, in Istanbul on November 15, 2020. (Reuters)

Lewis Hamilton's sole Formula One championship rival and Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas have spun twice on the opening lap of what could be a title-deciding Turkish Grand Prix and dropped to the back of the field.

The 14th round of the 2020 F1 season began in Turkey's largest metropolis of Istanbul on Sunday.

Turkey is hosting a Grand Prix for the first time since 2011.

The race began at the Intercity Istanbul Park in Tuzla district, located on the city's Asian side.

The circuit's length is 5.3 kilometres, and drivers have 58 laps.

Bottas has to beat Hamilton by eight points to prevent the Briton from securing a record-equalling seventh world championship.

The Finn had climbed back to 16th place –– but 43 seconds off the lead –– after four of 58 laps on a wet and slippery track, with Hamilton sixth.

Racing Point's Lance Stroll on Saturday won his maiden F1 pole position with 1'47''765 at the park.

