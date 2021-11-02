Fast News

Spurs approached Antonio Conte earlier this year about succeeding Jose Mourinho but were unable to convince the Italian to take the job.

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly struck a 18-month contract with Antonio Conte. (AP)

Tottenham has been reportedly in advanced talks with Antonio Conte over the manager's job after sacking Nuno Espirito Santo following a dismal run in the Premier League.

Conte and his representatives reportedly met with Tottenham officials in London on Monday evening and struck a deal for an 18-month contract running until 2023.

He is expected to be officially confirmed as Tottenham's new boss on Tuesday and would take charge of his first match in the Europa Conference League at home to Vitesse Arnhem on Thursday.

Former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss Conte is understood to be the top target for the London club, who dismissed Nuno on Monday after just four months in charge.

If the 52-year-old accepts Tottenham's offer, he would return to the Premier League three years after leaving their London rivals Chelsea, where he won the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Conte, who has also managed Juventus and Italy, guided Inter to the Serie A title last season but surprisingly left shortly afterwards.

Nuno’s exit

Nuno's sacking came two days after Tottenham's woeful 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United, who have themselves struggled in recent weeks.

It was Spurs' fifth defeat in their past seven league games and the toxic reaction to the Portuguese coach at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium proved the final straw for chairman Daniel Levy.

A club statement on Monday said Nuno and his coaching staff had been "relieved of their duties".

"I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision," said Tottenham director of football Fabio Paratici, who has a good relationship with Conte after working with him at Juventus.

"Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future" he added.

Tottenham, who have not won silverware since 2008, reached the Champions League final as recently as 2019 under former boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is now in charge of Paris Saint-Germain.

But the club, who regularly finished in the top four under Pochettino, have lost their way since then and have missed out on the Champions League for two consecutive seasons.

Source: AFP